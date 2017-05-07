Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin Discuss September Fight at Press Conference

Al Bello/Getty Images

Saul Alvarez believes that all the components are there to make his September 16 clash with Gennady Golovkin a "great fight."

WBO light middleweight champion Canelo, 26, announced the hugely anticipated bout against Golovkin in the ring on Saturday after dominating Julio Chavez Jr. in a unanimous-decision victory. All three judges scored the fight 120-108. Golovkin was ringside to watch the fight.

Golovkin, 35, will put his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles on the line against Alvarez, and Canelo said in his post-fight press conference he is delighted to be giving fans the contest they have been calling for, per ESPN.com's Dan Rafael: "I'm happy to give the fans another great fight, which is the only thing I want to do in my career. The styles are there, they should mesh together—and on my part, that's what you'll see."

Canelo's convincing defeat of Chavez was his seventh straight victory since he suffered the only defeat of his professional career, in 51 fights, to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013.

Golovkin is undefeated in 37 professional bouts and has won 33 times by knockout. He was in attendance at Alvarez's press conference and insisted he is aware of how difficult the September clash will be, per Rafael: "Everyone understands this is a tough fight for both of us. This is [an] amazing fight for everyone. Of course, I respect his team. Everybody wanted this fight."

Reaction to the fight announcement was inevitably enthusiastic.

Six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard summarised the immediate thoughts of many:

Golovkin was awarded the WBC middleweight title last May after Canelo vacated the title, per BBC Sport.

The Mexican had been told he would be stripped of the title if he did not start negotiations with Triple G, and it came as a big disappointment when he opted to vacate the belt.

However, now boxing fans the world over have the fight they want, and it is set to be a massive occasion.