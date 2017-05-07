NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Start Times, Live-Stream Coverage and More

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers may be in a state of shock when they take the ice at home Sunday night following their 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of their second-round NHL Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Oilers held a 3-0 lead with under four minutes to play in the third period and were poised to win the pivotal fifth game. However, Anaheim scored three goals—all with goaltender John Gibson pulled—to send the game to extra time and eventually win it when Corey Perry tucked the puck past Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot.

Instead of taking a 3-2 lead in the series, the Oilers have a 3-2 deficit and need to put that loss out of their minds in order to force a seventh game.

The St. Louis Blues also trail their series by a 3-2 margin, and they need to earn a road win over the Nashville Predators if they are going to remain competitive in their series.

The Blues stayed alive with a 2-1 win on home ice Friday but must find a way to beat the Preds on the road if they are going to bring the series back to St. Louis for a seventh game.

Here's a look a look at the remaining television and live-stream schedules for these two matchups, as well as for the Eastern Conference semifinal series:

NHL Playoff Schedule Matchup Series Standing Next Game, Time (ET) TV Live Stream St. Louis-Nashville Nashville leads, 3-2 at Nashville, May 7, 3 p.m. NBC NBC Sports Live Anaheim-Edmonton Anaheim leads, 3-2 at Edmonton, May 7, 7 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live Ottawa-N.Y. Rangers Ottawa leads, 3-2 at New York, May 9, TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Washington-Pittsburgh Pittsburgh leads, 3-2 at Pittsburgh, May 8, 7:30 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live NHL.com

St. Louis at Nashville

The Predators have been perfect on their home ice in the postseason, beating the Chicago Blackhawks twice in the opening playoff round and taking care of business against the Blues in Games 3 and 4 of their ongoing series.

Nashville has used its speed, aggressiveness and productive back line to establish success in the postseason.

Centers Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg have been able to trigger the attack with their playmaking ability, and Viktor Arvidsson is a threat every time he touches the puck because of his speed. Johansen and Forsberg have scored seven points each, while Arvidsson has four.

Ryan Ellis is Nashville's leading scorer in the postseason, with nine points, and fellow defenseman P.K. Subban and Roman Josi have scored seven and six points respectively.

The Predators have also received stellar goaltending from Pekka Rinne, who has a 1.41 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage.

The Blues know they have a difficult task in front of them, and it will be made that much harder if winger Alexander Steen can't play. The versatile 33-year-old did not play in Game 5 as a result of a lower-body injury.

Jaden Schwartz has been the Blues' leading producer in the playoffs, with four goals and four assists, while Steen has seven points.

Vladimir Sobotka has been productive, with six points, and so has defenseman Joel Edmundson, who has also scored six.

If the Blues are going to survive on the road, head coach Mike Yeo needs more from right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, who has scored five points in the postseason.

Yeo said his team needs to be better in several areas, per Louie Korac of NHL.com: "There are a lot of things we can do better, whether it's faceoffs, our puck movement, I feel like we're slow, I feel like we're deliberate right now. But I just feel like we're a little bit easy to defend right now."

The two teams will face off at 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by NBC.

Anaheim at Edmonton

The Ducks have reeled off three straight wins in the series after starting off with back-to-back defeats at home.

Edmonton appeared to regain the edge in Game 5 before it collapsed in the final minutes, and the Oilers are going to have to find a way to put that awful defeat behind them if they are going to survive.

They will have a raucous home crowd supporting them, and they also have the 20-year-old superstar Connor McDavid to lean on. Additionally, Milan Lucic has been through challenging situations in the playoffs before, so he should be able to provide some veteran leadership.

Ryan Getzlaf has been on fire for the Ducks, and he scored four points in Game 4 of the series and has 15 points overall this postseason. Anaheim has also gotten a lift from Jakob Silfverberg, who is the Ducks' second-leading scorer, with 11 points.

Game 6 will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by NBCSN.