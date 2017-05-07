    Kentucky Derby 2017 Payout: Dissecting Prize-Money Purse and Final Race Results

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Winning jockey John Velazquaz enters the winner's circle after Always Dreaming #5 won the Kentucky Derby on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Candice Chavez/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming took his first step to becoming a Triple Crown winner on Saturday at Churchill Downs after scorching the field of horses on the track during the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

    The 143rd edition of the Derby wasn't even close as Always Dreaming cruised during the final few lengths to set up a potential Triple Crown bid, which would be the second Triple Crown winner in three years after American Pharaoh snapped a 37-year drought in 2015.  

    Not only did he win the race, but Always Dreaming and his team also won the biggest payout of the weekend. Here's the complete list of payouts for the Derby:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Payout Information
    HorseWinPlaceShow
    Always Dreaming$11.40$7.20$5.80
    Lookin At Lee-$26.60$15.20
    Battle of Midway--$20.80
    $2 Exacta (5-1)$1 Trifecta (5-1-11)$1 Superfecta (5-1-11-14)
    $336.20$8,297.20$75,974.50
    Source: NBC
    2017 Kentucky Derby Purse (Approx. $2 Million)
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerPurse
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher$1,240,000
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen$400,000
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer$200,000
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse$100,000
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown$60,000
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher--
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano--
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes--
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs--
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion--
    11HenceFlorent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen--
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen--
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp--
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher--
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans--
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux--
    17Fast And AccurateChanning HillMichael J. Maker--
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill--
    19State Of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse--
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    Source: KentuckyDerby.com

    The odds and field of horses are not yet available from Odds Shark for the Preakness Stakes as of Saturday night, but it's clear who the favorite will be in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

    Always Dreaming dominated the race, winning by 2 3/4 lengths. Irish War Cry was doing a good job at keeping pace with Always Dreaming but couldn't keep up after the final turn and fell to 10th place.

    A lot of bettors had money on Classic Empire and McCraken to win the whole thing, but neither horse threatened on Saturday, which is surprising when you consider that both are known for being mudders and both have won at Churchill Downs previously.

    Instead, Classic Empire finished in fourth place, trailing Always Dreaming by 8 3/4 lengths while McCraken finished a disappointing eighth, 13 1/4 lengths behind Always Dreaming.

    In a comfortable victory, Always Dreaming looks the real deal and will be a horse to keep an eye on as the second leg of the Triple Crown fast approaches.