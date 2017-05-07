Kentucky Derby 2017 Payout: Dissecting Prize-Money Purse and Final Race Results

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Always Dreaming took his first step to becoming a Triple Crown winner on Saturday at Churchill Downs after scorching the field of horses on the track during the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

The 143rd edition of the Derby wasn't even close as Always Dreaming cruised during the final few lengths to set up a potential Triple Crown bid, which would be the second Triple Crown winner in three years after American Pharaoh snapped a 37-year drought in 2015.

Not only did he win the race, but Always Dreaming and his team also won the biggest payout of the weekend. Here's the complete list of payouts for the Derby:

2017 Kentucky Derby Payout Information Horse Win Place Show Always Dreaming $11.40 $7.20 $5.80 Lookin At Lee - $26.60 $15.20 Battle of Midway - - $20.80 $2 Exacta (5-1) $1 Trifecta (5-1-11) $1 Superfecta (5-1-11-14) $336.20 $8,297.20 $75,974.50 Source: NBC

2017 Kentucky Derby Purse (Approx. $2 Million) Position Horse Jockey Trainer Purse 1 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher $1,240,000 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen $400,000 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer $200,000 4 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse $100,000 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown $60,000 6 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher -- 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano -- 8 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes -- 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs -- 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion -- 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen -- 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen -- 13 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp -- 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher -- 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans -- 16 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux -- 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker -- 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill -- 19 State Of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse -- 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF Source: KentuckyDerby.com

The odds and field of horses are not yet available from Odds Shark for the Preakness Stakes as of Saturday night, but it's clear who the favorite will be in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Always Dreaming dominated the race, winning by 2 3/4 lengths. Irish War Cry was doing a good job at keeping pace with Always Dreaming but couldn't keep up after the final turn and fell to 10th place.

A lot of bettors had money on Classic Empire and McCraken to win the whole thing, but neither horse threatened on Saturday, which is surprising when you consider that both are known for being mudders and both have won at Churchill Downs previously.

Instead, Classic Empire finished in fourth place, trailing Always Dreaming by 8 3/4 lengths while McCraken finished a disappointing eighth, 13 1/4 lengths behind Always Dreaming.

In a comfortable victory, Always Dreaming looks the real deal and will be a horse to keep an eye on as the second leg of the Triple Crown fast approaches.