Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Final Race Chart, Finishing Times and Purse

Always Dreaming was the odds-on favorite Saturday morning before the race, and he showed to the world why at Churchill Downs with an impressive victory at the 143rd edition of the Kentucky Derby.

The race wasn't as tightly contested as predicted but was a two-horse race between Irish War Cry and Always Dreaming up until the final turn. Over the last few lengths, Always Dreaming broke away from the pack and was in zero danger of losing this race.

With an impressive win at the Kentucky Derby, all eyes will be on Always Dreaming at the Preakness Stakes to see if he can continue this success en route to a Triple Crown.

But first, let's take a look at the final results of the Kentucky Derby and the purse payout:

2017 Kentucky Derby Results Position Horse Jockey Trainer Lengths 1 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen 2 3/4 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 7 3/4 4 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse 8 3/4 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown 9 1/2 6 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher 10 1/4 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 13 1/4 8 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes 13 1/4 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs 14 1/4 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 16 1/2 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen 18 1/2 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen 19 1/4 13 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp 19 1/4 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher 20 3/4 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans 22 3/4 16 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux 26 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker 28 1/2 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill 40 1/2 19 State Of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse 45 1/2 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF NBCSports.com

And here's the purse payouts for the top-five finishers on Saturday:

2017 Kentucky Derby Projected Purse Total Guaranteed Purse 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place 5th Place $2 million $1,240,000 $400,000 $200,000 $100,000 $60,000 KentuckyDerby.com

While the odds and field of horses in this year's Preakness Stakes are not yet available from Odds Shark as of Saturday night, it's hard to imagine that Always Dreaming won't open as a significant favorite after the performance he put on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

It's easy to get excited over seeing another Triple Crown winner after American Pharaoh snapped the 37-year drought two years ago. Always Dreaming wasn't supposed to blow away the competition at the Kentucky Derby like he did, and he left many pundits in awe of his ability to break away from the pack down the stretch.

His trainer, Todd Pletcher, now has two Derby winners under his belt and isn't taking this second victory for granted.

"To me, it felt like I really needed that second one," Pletcher said after the race via the New York Times. "The first one was extra special. I have a tremendous respect for the race, tremendous respect for how difficult it is to win."

There won't be much time to celebrate the first leg of the Triple Crown as the Preakness Stakes is just a matter of days away, and Always Dreaming's hopes for a Triple Crown will be put to the test on Saturday, May 20 in Maryland.