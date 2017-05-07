    Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Final Race Chart, Finishing Times and Purse

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming was the odds-on favorite Saturday morning before the race, and he showed to the world why at Churchill Downs with an impressive victory at the 143rd edition of the Kentucky Derby.

    The race wasn't as tightly contested as predicted but was a two-horse race between Irish War Cry and Always Dreaming up until the final turn. Over the last few lengths, Always Dreaming broke away from the pack and was in zero danger of losing this race.

    With an impressive win at the Kentucky Derby, all eyes will be on Always Dreaming at the Preakness Stakes to see if he can continue this success en route to a Triple Crown. 

    But first, let's take a look at the final results of the Kentucky Derby and the purse payout:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion16 1/2
    11HenceFlorent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux26
    17Fast And AccurateChanning HillMichael J. Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill40 1/2
    19State Of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    NBCSports.com

    And here's the purse payouts for the top-five finishers on Saturday: 

    2017 Kentucky Derby Projected Purse
    Total Guaranteed Purse1st Place2nd Place3rd Place4th Place5th Place
    $2 million$1,240,000$400,000$200,000$100,000$60,000
    KentuckyDerby.com

          

    While the odds and field of horses in this year's Preakness Stakes are not yet available from Odds Shark as of Saturday night, it's hard to imagine that Always Dreaming won't open as a significant favorite after the performance he put on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

    NBC Sports provided video of the race:

    It's easy to get excited over seeing another Triple Crown winner after American Pharaoh snapped the 37-year drought two years ago. Always Dreaming wasn't supposed to blow away the competition at the Kentucky Derby like he did, and he left many pundits in awe of his ability to break away from the pack down the stretch.

    His trainer, Todd Pletcher, now has two Derby winners under his belt and isn't taking this second victory for granted. 

    "To me, it felt like I really needed that second one," Pletcher said after the race via the New York Times. "The first one was extra special. I have a tremendous respect for the race, tremendous respect for how difficult it is to win."

    There won't be much time to celebrate the first leg of the Triple Crown as the Preakness Stakes is just a matter of days away, and Always Dreaming's hopes for a Triple Crown will be put to the test on Saturday, May 20 in Maryland.