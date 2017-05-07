Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Fight Announced for September 16

John Locher/Associated Press

After Saul Alvarez defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night, boxing fans were given a special treat when the long-awaited, much-anticipated showdown between Canelo and Gennady Golovkin was announced.

Per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, Canelo announced Golovkin would be his next opponent. Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, Canelo also said the bout will take place September 16.

Bloody Elbow offered the Canelo's line calling out Golovkin:

Per Bryan Armen Graham of the Guardian, Canelo and Golovkin signed the deal for the fight last week but a venue has not been set.

The buzz for an Alvarez-Golovkin fight has been building for months. Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya told Rafael in December it was going to happen in 2017:

"Canelo truly is a '54-pounder. I mean, he is. He can make the weight with no problem, and Canelo and I and the team have that for 2017 he will move up to middleweight, full-fledged middleweight, and fight the middleweight champions of the world, and that's including Triple G. At 160, that's it.

"You have my word, and Canelo is not afraid of Triple G. September, we're hoping he signs the contract and it will happen."

One hang-up in the past has been the weight the bout would take place at. Golovkin fights at 160 pounds, while Canelo has primarily fought at 154 and 155 pounds. Canelo did move up in weight to 164 pounds for his catchweight fight with Chavez, so that was no longer an obstacle to making the match.

Both fighters had bouts in the interim. Golovkin battled his way through a 12-round war with Daniel Jacobs in March, earning a unanimous-decision victory to keep his perfect record intact (37-0).

Canelo had no such problems against Chavez, picking apart the 31-year-old en route to a dominant unanimous-decision win.

Now, two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world will finally settle the score in the ring to determine who is the king.

It's been a long path to reach this moment for both Canelo and Golovkin, but it will have the ending boxing fans have clamored to see for years.