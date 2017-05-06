Gennady Golovkin Sits Ringside for Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Al Bello/Getty Images

With rumblings that the long-awaited Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez match could be made official soon, GGG was sitting ringside for Alvarez's fight on Saturday night against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

ESPN's Arash Markazi added Golovkin "just stared at the ring" when he was shown on the big screen and was "here for business."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne had this take about Golovkin making his presence known in Las Vegas on Saturday night:

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez said during a press conference earlier this week that they are close to setting a September date for Canelo vs. Golovkin.

“We’re close and I think we can get the fight done,” Gomez said, per Keith Idec of Boxing Scene. “But obviously we have to wait and see what happens this Saturday. That’s the most important thing. If he loses, there is no Golovkin fight.”

Golovkin is ranked as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, per ESPN.com. He owns a 37-0 career record with 33 wins via knockout or TKO.

Alvarez is the top-ranked junior middleweight by ESPN's Dan Rafael. The 26-year-old entered his bout with Chavez holding a 48-1-1 record in 50 bouts, rebounding from his only career loss against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 with six straight wins.