NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV, Live-Stream Info for Sunday's Round 2 Games

    For the first time since the conference semifinals kicked off, the NBA will feature three games on a single day this Sunday. 

    The action is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET with Game 4 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards follow at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets will close the night down at 9 p.m. ET.

    Times, broadcast and live-stream information can be found below:

    Sunday's NBA Action
    AwayHomeSeriesTimeTVLive Stream
    CavaliersRaptors3-0, Cavs3:30 p.m. ETABCWatchESPN
    CelticsWizards2-1, Celtics6:30 p.m. ETTNTTNTDrama.com
    SpursRockets2-1, Spurs9 p.m. ETTNTTNTDrama.com
    Cavaliers vs. Raptors

    Cleveland enters Sunday's action with a chance at a sweep. Given the way the first three games went, it's hard to imagine another outcome.

    Over the series, the Cavs have outscored the Raptors by 19.9 points per 100 possessions. The 119 points they're scoring per 100 leads all teams in the conference semifinals.

    The attack, of course, is led by LeBron James. Against Toronto alone, he's averaging 36.3 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He's shooting a ridiculous 60.4 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three.

    It's an onslaught that has Raptors star Kyle Lowry sounding defeated already.

    "They've got LeBron James," Lowry told Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. "Nobody's closing the gap on him. I mean, that's it right there: They've got LeBron James and nobody's closing the gap on him."

    Celtics vs. Wizards

    The Celtics and Wizards matchup has been perhaps the most physical of the playoffs so far. And bad blood boiled over in Game 3 when Kelly Oubre rushed Kelly Olynyk, a play that got him ejected and subsequently suspended for Game 4.

    Oubre addressed the situation on Saturday, per the Wizards' Twitter account:

    He may be on to something there, as Washington seemed to embrace the "next man up" mentality following the loss of Oubre in Game 3.

    In each of the first two contests in Boston, the Wizards blew double-digit first-half leads. Washington never came close to relenting in the most recent matchup.

    In order to follow that up with another win and get the series tied at two, John Wall will likely have to continue to be dominant. He's averaging 28 points, 12.3 assists and two steals against the Celtics.

    Spurs vs. Rockets

    In the final matchup of the day, Kawhi Leonard will continue what has been a historic playoff run against James Harden and the Rockets. His 2017 postseason is the best ever, according to Win Shares per 48 Minutes:

    Best Postseasons by WS/48 (minimum 100 minutes played)
    PlayerSeasonAgeTmWS/48PTSTRBASTSTLBLKTS%
    LeBron James2008-0924CLE0.39935.39.17.31.60.90.618
    Kawhi Leonard2016-1725SAS0.39329.87.14.91.80.30.705
    George Mikan1953-5429MNL0.39119.413.21.90.543
    Hakeem Olajuwon1987-8825HOU0.38537.516.81.82.32.80.641
    Bob Cousy1955-5627BOS0.38126.388.70.59
    Michael Jordan1990-9127CHI0.33331.16.48.42.41.40.6
    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar1976-7729LAL0.33234.617.74.11.73.50.646
    Bobby Wanzer1954-5533ROC0.331872.70.593
    Wilt Chamberlain1963-6427SFW0.32334.725.23.30.543
    Basketball-Reference.com

    Leonard has been a one-man wrecking machine over the last several weeks, but he finally got some help in Game 3 against Houston. If he continues to play at his current level, while getting some heftier contributions from teammates, San Antonio suddenly looks like a very real title contender. Again.