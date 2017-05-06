John Velazquez Says Always Dreaming Is Todd Pletcher's Best Kentucky Derby Horse

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After riding Always Dreaming to victory at the 2017 Kentucky Derby, jockey John Velazquez believes the horse is more than just a one-hit wonder.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's race, Velazquez did not hold back with his praise of how great he believes Always Dreaming is.

"This is the best horse [trainer] Todd [Pletcher] and I have ever come to the Kentucky Derby with," Velazquez said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "Being behind me for 24 years together, a long time for him to still trust in me and give me the opportunity, it's not very often it happens in this business."

Velazquez and Pletcher each won their second Kentucky Derby thanks to Always Dreaming, though their first titles came separately. Velazquez rode Animal Kingdom, who was trained by H. Graham Motion, to victory in 2011.

Pletcher trained 2010 Kentucky Derby champion Super Saver. He didn't go so far as to say this was the best Kentucky Derby horse he has ever had with Velazquez, but he did say this one is "even more special than the first one," per Daily Racing Form's Marty McGee (via ESPN.com).

With the Kentucky Derby out of the way, Pletcher and Velazquez will turn their attention to the Preakness Stakes on May 20 as Always Dreaming looks to continue his run to the Triple Crown.