Preakness 2017: Early Predictions Post-Kentucky Derby

    Tyler Conway
May 6, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR LONGINES - Always Dreaming, ridden by John Velazquez, wins the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Longines, the Swiss watch manufacturer known for its luxury timepieces, is the Official Watch and Timekeeper of the 143rd annual Kentucky Derby. (Photo by Diane Bondareff /AP Images for Longines)
    For the fifth straight year, the favorite galloped to the Kentucky Derby crown.

    Always Dreaming navigated a sloppy track to near-perfection Saturday, defeating the field by 2 ¾ lengths to take the first Triple Crown race of 2017. Lookin At Lee (33-1) finished second, and third-place Battle of Midway (40-1) came in 7 ¾ lengths behind.

    "He responded right away," jockey John Velazquez said of Always Dreaming in the winner's circle, per Steve Almasy of CNN. "It was a great feeling."

    Listed at 5-1 in the morning line odds, Always Dreaming became the clear favorite as money came in Saturday. He went off at 9-2, with bettors (correctly) assuming he was well-equipped to handle the muddy track. Churchill Downs was a rain-soaked mess for most of the day, leaving some horses running in wetness for the first time in their careers.

    It's the fifth straight year a favorite has won the Derby, a borderline unprecedented streak. Two of the last three have gone on to win the Preakness two weeks later, with American Pharoah pulling off a Triple Crown feat in 2015.

    Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion16 1/2
    11HenceFlorent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux26
    17Fast And AccurateChanning HillMichael J. Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill40 1/2
    19State of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    Because horse racing is a sport that rarely allows for basking in the moment, attention is already beginning to shift to Pimlico in two weeks. Always Dreaming will once again walk in a favorite—likely a massive one given how impressive his victory was Saturday. We know next to nothing about the field he'll be going up against, nor the weather conditions, or anything predictive for that matter.

    So what, exactly, can we expect for the Preakness?

    A smaller field, for one. Trainers spend months getting these horses ready for the Kentucky Derby. Even the long-odds qualifiers are in this race to put that pedigree on the horse's resume—and to cash in on the off chance their horse pulls an Animal Kingdom.

    The Preakness and Belmont matter, just not as much. Velazquez, trainer Todd Pletcher and the team around Always Dreaming care exponentially more about the Preakness than any other group. The two-week turnaround is grueling for any horse, and there will be a lot of trainers who will hold their horses out of the second Triple Crown leg so they're fresher for the lengthy Belmont.

    In all likelihood, the Preakness will be the weakest field Always Dreaming faces as he tries to make a Triple Crown bid.

    Not that it will actually be easy by any stretch of the imagination. Part of the reason the Derby was so hard for bettors throughout the weeks is that no horse really stood out above the rest. It was seen as a wide-open race, with eight horses having 16-1 odds or better. There were five horses with single-digit odds.

    While some of those laid eggs Saturday, chances are at least a couple of them will be making the trip to Pimlico. If the conditions are even slightly more favorable, Always Dreaming will be dealing with a comfort level he wasn't at the Derby.

    In all these cases, the safest bet is to pick the favorite to win at the Preakness and falter at the Belmont. It was horse racing's favorite pattern before American Pharoah broke the mold in 2015. So we'll go with that for now—even as we're totally unsure of what type of field he'll be facing.

       

