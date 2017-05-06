Always Dreaming Trainer Todd Pletcher Says 2nd Kentucky Derby Win Is Sweetest

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his second career Kentucky Derby win behind Always Dreaming on Saturday, but he is even more excited this time around.

"I think it's even more special than the first one," he said, per NBC Sports.

"Our Derby has been talked about quite a bit, he added, per Lane Gold of ESPN. "It felt like I really needed that second Kentucky Derby."

Pletcher's first win at this event came with Super Saver in 2010.

Another benefit of the win is getting a chance to celebrate with jockey John Velazquez, who had won his own Kentucky Derby in 2011 aboard Animal Kingdom.

"I also felt like I needed that Derby with Johnny," Pletcher said, per Gold. "We've had a great relationship for a long time."

The 49-year-old has now finished in the money at Churchill Downs seven times, plus nine top-three finishes at the Belmont Stakes. Per Equibase, he has led all trainers in earnings six of the last seven years and 10 times since 2014.

He has clearly proved himself as one of the top trainers in the world, but this latest win only removes any doubt about his legacy.