    Kentucky Derby 2017: Standings, Finishing Times and Prize Money Results

    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Always Dreaming #5, ridden by John Velazquez, wins the Kentucky Derby on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Scott Serio/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming came into Saturday's 143rd Kentucky Derby as the odds-on favorite this year, and he didn't disappoint with a dominant victory at Churchill Downs.

    The Derby was a two-horse race for the majority of the "most exciting two minutes in sports," with Irish War Cry giving Always Dreaming a run for his money. But once the final turn came around the track, there was no doubt who was going to win. 

    Lookin At Lee (33-1) finished in second, and Battle of Midway (40-1) came in third. 

    NBC Sports provided video of the race:

    With the victory, Always Dreaming became the sixth straight horse to win with a perfect record as a 3-year-old, according to ESPN Stats & Info, who also noted the last six jockeys to win the Derby have all been Latino.

    It also marked the second Derby victory for jockey John R. Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher. 

    Here's the full rundown of results from Churchill Downs:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion16 1/2
    11HenceFlorent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux26
    17Fast And AccurateChanning HillMichael J. Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill40 1/2
    19State Of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    NBCSports.com

    And here's a look at the projected purse for the top-five finishers:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Projected Purse
    Total Guaranteed Purse1st Place2nd Place3rd Place4th Place5th Place
    $2 million$1,240,000$400,000$200,000$100,000$60,000
    KentuckyDerby.com

    It wasn't much of a surprise to see Always Dreaming win, but it was a bit shocking to see how comfortable the win was despite all the hype surrounding other competing horses. 

    However, this year's Derby wasn't as happy of an occasion for the rest of the field. Thunder Snow, who had some promise heading into Saturday, had pulled up once the horses sprinted out of the gate.

    He did not finish the race, and there was some concern for his well-being. Fortunately, he seems to be doing fine, per Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form

    Looking forward, all eyes will be on Always Dreaming as he attempts to continue his success at Preakness Stakes, where he will be looking to become the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharaoh back in 2015.   