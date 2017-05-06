Kentucky Derby 2017: Standings, Finishing Times and Prize Money Results

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Always Dreaming came into Saturday's 143rd Kentucky Derby as the odds-on favorite this year, and he didn't disappoint with a dominant victory at Churchill Downs.

The Derby was a two-horse race for the majority of the "most exciting two minutes in sports," with Irish War Cry giving Always Dreaming a run for his money. But once the final turn came around the track, there was no doubt who was going to win.

Lookin At Lee (33-1) finished in second, and Battle of Midway (40-1) came in third.

NBC Sports provided video of the race:

With the victory, Always Dreaming became the sixth straight horse to win with a perfect record as a 3-year-old, according to ESPN Stats & Info, who also noted the last six jockeys to win the Derby have all been Latino.



It also marked the second Derby victory for jockey John R. Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher.

Here's the full rundown of results from Churchill Downs:

2017 Kentucky Derby Results Position Horse Jockey Trainer Lengths 1 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen 2 3/4 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 7 3/4 4 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse 8 3/4 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown 9 1/2 6 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher 10 1/4 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 13 1/4 8 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes 13 1/4 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs 14 1/4 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 16 1/2 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen 18 1/2 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen 19 1/4 13 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp 19 1/4 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher 20 3/4 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans 22 3/4 16 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux 26 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker 28 1/2 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill 40 1/2 19 State Of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse 45 1/2 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF NBCSports.com

And here's a look at the projected purse for the top-five finishers:

2017 Kentucky Derby Projected Purse Total Guaranteed Purse 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place 5th Place $2 million $1,240,000 $400,000 $200,000 $100,000 $60,000 KentuckyDerby.com

It wasn't much of a surprise to see Always Dreaming win, but it was a bit shocking to see how comfortable the win was despite all the hype surrounding other competing horses.

However, this year's Derby wasn't as happy of an occasion for the rest of the field. Thunder Snow, who had some promise heading into Saturday, had pulled up once the horses sprinted out of the gate.

He did not finish the race, and there was some concern for his well-being. Fortunately, he seems to be doing fine, per Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form.

Looking forward, all eyes will be on Always Dreaming as he attempts to continue his success at Preakness Stakes, where he will be looking to become the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharaoh back in 2015.