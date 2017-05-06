    Kentucky Derby 2017: Video Highlights, Payouts and Churchill Downs Results

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Jockey John Velazquez celebrates as he guides Always Dreaming #5 across the finish line to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming lived up to expectations as a co-favorite with his win at the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

    Jockey John Velazquez kept his horse near the front of the pack most of the race before making his move on the final stretch, pulling away for the impressive victory.

    NBC Sports provided video of the win:

    Per KentuckyDerby.com, Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry were the co-favorites at 9-2, with the eventual winner receiving the most money in wagers. This was a major shift from the morning line, which featured Classic Empire as the favorite before dropping significantly by race time.

    However, the bettors clearly knew what they were doing as Always Dreaming came away with the victory:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion16 1/2
    11HenceFlorent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux26
    17Fast And AccurateChanning HillMichael J. Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill40 1/2
    19State of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    Source: NBCSports.com

    Although the first-place finish didn't lead to much of a payout, those who took a chance on Lookin At Lee and Battle of Midway won big thanks to their long odds.

    Here is a breakdown of payouts from the top three spots:

    Kentucky Derby Payout Information (Based on $2 Bet)
    Pos.PostHorseWinPlaceShow
    15Always Dreaming$11.40$7.20$5.80
    21Lookin At Lee$26.60$15.20
    311Battle of Midway$20.80
    $2 Exacta (5-1)$1 Trifecta (5-1-11)$1 Superfecta (5-1-11-14)
    $336.20$8,297.20$75,974.50
    Source: Lee K. Howard of CBS

    Lookin At Lee provided a serious threat for the win in the final few furlongs, with jockey Corey Lanerie leading him on a late charge. With zero wins in his last six races, this would have been a major upset. With that said, this was still a solid day for Lanerie, who also won the Pat Day Mile Stakes earlier in the day.

    Battle of Midway also ended up in the top three after holding his position on the straightaway despite tough late challenges.

    Those closing runs came from Classic Empire and Irish War Cry, two top contenders who appeared ready to make their move toward the podium. However, they each failed to keep up and finished outside the money.

    Always Dreaming proved it was the best horse in a loaded field now with four straight wins in 2017. Darren Rovell of ESPN noted the result for the owners:

    Trainer Todd Pletcher was also a big part of the success, earning his second career Kentucky Derby victory.

    "Everything went exactly as we planned when we were training him," the trainer said after the race, per Lane Gold of ESPN.

    The 49-year-old also helped Tapwrit to a sixth-place finish and Patch to 14th, but Always Dreaming now gives him seven top-three finishes at the Kentucky Derby.

    While the question now is whether Always Dreaming has what it takes to contend for a Triple Crown, it would be a mistake to rule him out after his recent run of success.

    The next leg will be the Preakness Stakes, set for May 20 in Baltimore.