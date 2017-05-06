Kentucky Derby 2017 Winner: Todd Pletcher, Always Dreaming Celebration, Reaction

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trainer Todd Pletcher earned his second Kentucky Derby victory in his illustrious career, as Always Dreaming won at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening.

You can see the full race below, via NBC Sports:

Lookin At Lee finished second followed by Battle of Midway in third.

Pletcher's only other win at the Derby came in 2010 with Super Saver. He was understandably emotional after the victory.

It was also the second Derby win for jockey John Velazquez, who last won in 2011 on Animal Kingdom.

"He responded right away," Velazquez said of Always Dreaming in the winner's circle, per Steve Almasy of CNN. "It was a great feeling."

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

And it was the first Derby victory and appearances for the Brooklyn Boyz Stables ownership group made up of Anthony Bonomo and Vincent Viola.

NBC Sports showed Always Dreaming's full team celebrating after the win:

With the win, Always Dreaming became the fifth straight favorite to win the Derby. In what was considered a wide-open field at this year's race, however, Always Dreaming was not a substantial favorite. Nonetheless, the horse dominated at Churchill Downs and, given its ability to remain near the lead and hold off the deep finishers on Sunday, should be the clear favorite heading into the Preakness and the shorter Pimlico track.

Indeed, Pletcher, Velazquez and company will now turn their attention to the Preakness in two weeks, with the possibility of a Triple Crown on everyone's mind, as it always is following the Kentucky Derby.