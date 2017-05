Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have Sidney Crosby back in the lineup as they try to close out the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal at the Verizon Center on Saturday.

Per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop, Crosby will play after clearing the concussion protocol.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.