    Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Jockey John Velazquez celebrates atop Always Dreaming #5 as they cross the finish line after winning the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Betting favorite Always Dreaming turned in a dominant performance to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Always Dreaming's victory marked the second career win in the Run For the Roses for both jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher.

    A pair of long shots also fared well, as Lookin At Lee finished second, while Battle of Midway came in third.

    Here is a rundown of the payouts for the top three finishers:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Payouts
    PostHorseOddsWinPlaceShow
    5Always Dreaming9-2$11.40$7.20$5.80
    1Lookin At Lee33-1-$26.60$16.20
    11Battle of Midway40-1--$20.80
    NBC Broadcast

    In addition to the win, place and show horses, the following is a look at how the entire field fared in Saturday's race:

    2017 Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion16 1/2
    11Hence Florent GerouxSteven Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerKeith DesormeauxKent Desormeaux26
    17Fast And Accurate Channing HillMichael Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug O'Neill40 1/2
    19State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    NBCSports.com

    Velazquez took Always Dreaming near the front on the inside from the start and kept him just off the pace behind State of Honor before taking control.

    As seen in this video of the race courtesy of NBC Sports, Always Dreaming pulled away down the stretch with only Lookin At Lee posing any type of threat:

    Although every indication was that the race was wide-open, perhaps that shouldn't have been the case.

    Per ESPN Stats & Info, Always Dreaming continued a recent trend of Derby winners being undefeated as three-year-olds:

    Always Dreaming only had four starts to his credit going in, with two of them being victories.

    That created some level of skepticism, but as pointed out by Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form, Pletcher did well to put his colt in position to win:

    Always Dreaming is owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables, which includes Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola.

    While it took a large investment to secure a horse derived from 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes runner-up Bodemeister, Viola and Co. scored a major coup Saturday, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell:

    Always Dreaming's strong run suggests he has a legitimate chance to become the second Triple Crown winner in three years after American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015.

    The Preakness Stakes could be a challenge, though, since neither Velazquez nor Pletcher have ever won the second jewel of the Triple Crown despite their impressive resumes.

    Both Velazquez and Pletcher do have multiple Belmont Stakes wins, and they boast a horse that has proved capable of winning, regardless of the conditions.