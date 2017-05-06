Kentucky Derby Results 2017: Finishing Order, Replay Video and Payouts

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Betting favorite Always Dreaming turned in a dominant performance to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Always Dreaming's victory marked the second career win in the Run For the Roses for both jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher.

A pair of long shots also fared well, as Lookin At Lee finished second, while Battle of Midway came in third.

Here is a rundown of the payouts for the top three finishers:

2017 Kentucky Derby Payouts Post Horse Odds Win Place Show 5 Always Dreaming 9-2 $11.40 $7.20 $5.80 1 Lookin At Lee 33-1 - $26.60 $16.20 11 Battle of Midway 40-1 - - $20.80 NBC Broadcast

In addition to the win, place and show horses, the following is a look at how the entire field fared in Saturday's race:

2017 Kentucky Derby Results Position Horse Jockey Trainer Lengths 1 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher - 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 2 3/4 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 7 3/4 4 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 8 3/4 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 9 1/2 6 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 10 1/4 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 13 1/4 8 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 13 1/4 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 14 1/4 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 16 1/2 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven Asmussen 18 1/2 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven Asmussen 19 1/4 13 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 19 1/4 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 20 3/4 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale Romans 22 3/4 16 Sonneteer Keith Desormeaux Kent Desormeaux 26 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael Maker 28 1/2 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O'Neill 40 1/2 19 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 45 1/2 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF NBCSports.com

Velazquez took Always Dreaming near the front on the inside from the start and kept him just off the pace behind State of Honor before taking control.

As seen in this video of the race courtesy of NBC Sports, Always Dreaming pulled away down the stretch with only Lookin At Lee posing any type of threat:

Although every indication was that the race was wide-open, perhaps that shouldn't have been the case.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Always Dreaming continued a recent trend of Derby winners being undefeated as three-year-olds:

Always Dreaming only had four starts to his credit going in, with two of them being victories.

That created some level of skepticism, but as pointed out by Jay Privman of Daily Racing Form, Pletcher did well to put his colt in position to win:

Always Dreaming is owned by Brooklyn Boyz Stables, which includes Florida Panthers owner Vinnie Viola.

While it took a large investment to secure a horse derived from 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes runner-up Bodemeister, Viola and Co. scored a major coup Saturday, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell:

Always Dreaming's strong run suggests he has a legitimate chance to become the second Triple Crown winner in three years after American Pharoah accomplished the feat in 2015.

The Preakness Stakes could be a challenge, though, since neither Velazquez nor Pletcher have ever won the second jewel of the Triple Crown despite their impressive resumes.

Both Velazquez and Pletcher do have multiple Belmont Stakes wins, and they boast a horse that has proved capable of winning, regardless of the conditions.