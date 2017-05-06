    Kentucky Derby 2017: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: A view of the 143rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
    Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

    Always Dreaming ran a perfect race to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Louisville's Churchill Downs, sprinting away from the pack coming out of the final turn and holding on until the finish.

    The colt was considered among the favourites to win the 143rd edition of the race and comfortably delivered on that status, showing superb pace on the sloppy track. Looking At Lee finished second, ahead of Battle of Midway, Classic Empire and Practical Joke.

    Here are the full results:    

    Kentucky Derby Results
    PositionHorseJockeyTrainerLengths
    1Always DreamingJohn R. VelazquezTodd A. Pletcher-
    2Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteven M. Asmussen2 3/4
    3Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer7 3/4
    4Classic EmpireJulien R. LeparouxMark E. Casse8 3/4
    5Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad C. Brown9 1/2
    6TapwritJose L. OrtizTodd A. Pletcher10 1/4
    7GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano13 1/4
    8McCrakenBrian Joseph Hernandez Jr.Ian R. Wilkes13 1/4
    9GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn A. Shirreffs14 1/4
    10Irish War CryRajiv MaraghH. Graham Motion16 1/2
    11Hence Florent GerouxSteven M. Asmussen18 1/2
    12UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steven M. Asmussen19 1/4
    13GirvinMike E. SmithJoe Sharp19 1/4
    14PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd A. Pletcher20 3/4
    15J Boys EchoRobby AlbaradoDale L. Romans22 3/4
    16SonneteerJ. Keith DesormeauxKent J. Desormeaux26
    17Fast And Accurate Channing HillMichael J. Maker28 1/2
    18IrapMario GutierrezDoug F. O'Neill40 1/2
    19State of HonorJose LezcanoMark E. Casse45 1/2
    20Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin SuroorDNF
    NBCSports.com

    Here's a look at the projected purse:

    Kentucky Derby Projected Purse
    Total Guaranteed Purse1st Place2nd Place3rd Place4th Place5th Place
    $2 million$1,240,000$400,000$200,000$100,000$60,000
    KentuckyDerby.com

    Here are the prize-money payouts for the top three, per Pregame.com's RJ Bell:

    Payouts (based on $2 bet)
    OddsWinPlaceShow
    Always Dreaming9-2$11.40$7.20$5.80
    Looking At Lee33-1$26.60$$15.20
    Battle of Midway40-1$20.80
    Pregame.com

    The race replay, courtesy of NBC Sports:

    Irish War Cry made a move coming out of the final turn but couldn't keep up with the raw pace of the eventual winner, and Classic Empire was crowded early and never in a position to threaten.

    Always Dreaming gave trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby winner after Super Saver found success in 2010. Jockey John Velazquez also won his second Run for the Roses, first claiming the victory in 2011 with Animal Kingdom.