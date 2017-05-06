Kentucky Derby 2017: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Kentucky Derby 2017: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay HighlightsMay 6, 2017
Always Dreaming ran a perfect race to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Louisville's Churchill Downs, sprinting away from the pack coming out of the final turn and holding on until the finish.
The colt was considered among the favourites to win the 143rd edition of the race and comfortably delivered on that status, showing superb pace on the sloppy track. Looking At Lee finished second, ahead of Battle of Midway, Classic Empire and Practical Joke.
Here are the full results:
|Kentucky Derby Results
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Lengths
|1
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|-
|2
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steven M. Asmussen
|2 3/4
|3
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7 3/4
|4
|Classic Empire
|Julien R. Leparoux
|Mark E. Casse
|8 3/4
|5
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad C. Brown
|9 1/2
|6
|Tapwrit
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd A. Pletcher
|10 1/4
|7
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|13 1/4
|8
|McCraken
|Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.
|Ian R. Wilkes
|13 1/4
|9
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John A. Shirreffs
|14 1/4
|10
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|H. Graham Motion
|16 1/2
|11
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steven M. Asmussen
|18 1/2
|12
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steven M. Asmussen
|19 1/4
|13
|Girvin
|Mike E. Smith
|Joe Sharp
|19 1/4
|14
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd A. Pletcher
|20 3/4
|15
|J Boys Echo
|Robby Albarado
|Dale L. Romans
|22 3/4
|16
|Sonneteer
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|26
|17
|Fast And Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Michael J. Maker
|28 1/2
|18
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O'Neill
|40 1/2
|19
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark E. Casse
|45 1/2
|20
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|DNF
Here's a look at the projected purse:
|Kentucky Derby Projected Purse
|Total Guaranteed Purse
|1st Place
|2nd Place
|3rd Place
|4th Place
|5th Place
|$2 million
|$1,240,000
|$400,000
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$60,000
Here are the prize-money payouts for the top three, per Pregame.com's RJ Bell:
|Payouts (based on $2 bet)
|Odds
|Win
|Place
|Show
|Always Dreaming
|9-2
|$11.40
|$7.20
|$5.80
|Looking At Lee
|33-1
|$26.60$
|$15.20
|Battle of Midway
|40-1
|$20.80
The race replay, courtesy of NBC Sports:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Watch 'Always Dreaming' win the 143rd running of the @KentuckyDerby! #KentuckyDerby #DerbyDay https://t.co/GA3YppZLRY5/6/2017, 11:00:59 PM
Irish War Cry made a move coming out of the final turn but couldn't keep up with the raw pace of the eventual winner, and Classic Empire was crowded early and never in a position to threaten.
Always Dreaming gave trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby winner after Super Saver found success in 2010. Jockey John Velazquez also won his second Run for the Roses, first claiming the victory in 2011 with Animal Kingdom.