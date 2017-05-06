Kentucky Derby 2017: Final Results, Standings, Payouts and Replay Highlights

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Always Dreaming ran a perfect race to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Louisville's Churchill Downs, sprinting away from the pack coming out of the final turn and holding on until the finish.

The colt was considered among the favourites to win the 143rd edition of the race and comfortably delivered on that status, showing superb pace on the sloppy track. Looking At Lee finished second, ahead of Battle of Midway, Classic Empire and Practical Joke.

Here are the full results:

Kentucky Derby Results Position Horse Jockey Trainer Lengths 1 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen 2 3/4 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 7 3/4 4 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse 8 3/4 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown 9 1/2 6 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher 10 1/4 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 13 1/4 8 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes 13 1/4 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs 14 1/4 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 16 1/2 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen 18 1/2 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen 19 1/4 13 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp 19 1/4 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher 20 3/4 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans 22 3/4 16 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux 26 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker 28 1/2 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill 40 1/2 19 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse 45 1/2 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF NBCSports.com

Here's a look at the projected purse:

Kentucky Derby Projected Purse Total Guaranteed Purse 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place 5th Place $2 million $1,240,000 $400,000 $200,000 $100,000 $60,000 KentuckyDerby.com

Here are the prize-money payouts for the top three, per Pregame.com's RJ Bell:

Payouts (based on $2 bet) Odds Win Place Show Always Dreaming 9-2 $11.40 $7.20 $5.80 Looking At Lee 33-1 $26.60$ $15.20 Battle of Midway 40-1 $20.80 Pregame.com

The race replay, courtesy of NBC Sports:

Irish War Cry made a move coming out of the final turn but couldn't keep up with the raw pace of the eventual winner, and Classic Empire was crowded early and never in a position to threaten.

Always Dreaming gave trainer Todd Pletcher his second Derby winner after Super Saver found success in 2010. Jockey John Velazquez also won his second Run for the Roses, first claiming the victory in 2011 with Animal Kingdom.