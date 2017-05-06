Olympic Bobsledder Steven Holcomb Dies at Age 37

Hans Pennink/Associated Press

United States Olympic bobsledder Steven Holcomb has died at the age of 37.

Holcomb was found dead in Lake Placid, New York, at the United States Olympic Training Center on Saturday, per an official announcement by the United States Olympic Committee.

"The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today of Steven Holcomb," said U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun. "Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community."

Further details about Holcomb's death have not been made available.

Holcomb won a gold medal as part of the four-man U.S. Olympic bobsled team at the 2010 Vancouver Games. He did so despite having a procedure on his eye in 2008 that could have led to blindness, per CNN's Steve Almasy.

He also won two bronze medals in 2014 as part of the two- and four-man teams.

In competition this year, Holcomb was second in the two-man and third in the four-man on the World Cup standings.