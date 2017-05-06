Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on John Terry and Dani Alves

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Stoke City have reportedly emerged as suitors for Chelsea defender John Terry, who has also been linked with Bournemouth, while new rumours linking Dani Alves with the Blues, Manchester City and Manchester United have surfaced in Spain.

According to Steve Wollaston of the Birmingham Mail, Stoke manager manager Mark Hughes―who has a history at Stamford Bridge―has admitted he has talked to Terry about his future, leading to speculation the Potters could be interested in his services.

He said: "I know John very well but whether or not we'd be able to present anything to John that would make him think, I don't know. But we spoke briefly and had a word after the Chelsea game here this year about where his future lies."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Terry has spent his entire professional career with the Blues, but he's set to leave the club at the end of this season. Per the report, the Cherries will target the veteran.

The former England international remains extremely popular among the fans, evidenced by this petition, via Mirror Football:

Fans of the club will undoubtedly want to see Terry land at an exciting club, and with Bournemouth and Stoke very close to each other in the standings this season, they might not have much of a preference.

The Cherries seem to have more young talent and a higher ceiling, however, giving them the upper hand.

Meanwhile, some odd new rumours regarding Juventus' full-back have emerged in Spain, with Sport (h/t Metro's Mark Brus) reporting his strong form is drawing interest from the Premier League.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The longtime Barcelona star left for Juventus during the summer, where he has played a crucial role in the Italians' deep run in the UEFA Champions League. With two assists in the first leg of the semi-final against AS Monaco, he caught everyone's attention earlier this week.

Sports writer Liam Canning gave the Brazilian high praise:

As shared by Squawka Football, it wasn't just a one-time thing, either:

United, City and Chelsea are now all linked with the veteran, although a move would make little sense and appear highly unlikely. The 34-year-old has only just joined Juventus and appears to be perfectly satisfied in Turin―if he had Premier League aspirations, he would have moved to England last summer.

The report said Juventus could be tempted to cash in for a solid offer, but it's hard to see any club throw a lot of money at a player of his age, even if he is still a class option. A few millions won't cut it, as he's been excellent for Juventus, who have no financial need to sell.