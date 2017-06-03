Albert Pujols Becomes 9th Player in MLB History to Hit 600 Home Runs

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols has become the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 600 career home runs with his grand slam against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported Pujols' feat.

MLB.com showed Pujols' historic blast:

Pujols becomes the first player to reach the 600-homer barrier since Jim Thome joined the club in 2011 with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB Players with 600 Career Home Runs Player Career HR Barry Bonds 762 Hank Aaron 755 Babe Ruth 714 Alex Rodriguez 696 Willie Mays 660 Ken Griffey Jr. 630 Jim Thome 612 Sammy Sosa 609 Albert Pujols 600 Source: Baseball-Reference.com

The 37-year-old Pujols started the 2017 season needing nine home runs to get to the 600 milestone. Age has slowed him down in recent years, but the 10-time All-Star did admit before the season started this was something he knew was on the horizon.

"I mean, I’m not going to say I’m going to ignore it, because it’s not fair to say," Pujols told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. "It’s a blessing and a lot of hard work. At the same time, I try not to think about it. God has given me a special career so far and I’m still playing and I want to finish strong in the five years that I have [on a 10-year contract]. Then I can have the time to look back and see what I have done in this game."

While the Pujols of 2017 doesn't have the same intimidation factor as he did in his prime, reaching 600 home runs is just another feather in his Hall of Fame cap.

In 17 MLB seasons, Pujols has won three MVP awards and finished in the top 10 of MVP voting in each of his 11 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He has been part of two World Series teams in 2006 and 2011 and won six Silver Slugger awards.

Whenever Pujols decides to hang up his cleats, he will walk into Cooperstown.