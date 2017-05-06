Usain Bolt Says John Ross Has 'Zero' Chance to Beat Him in 40-Yard Dash

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Usain Bolt said Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross, who set the NFL combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash in March, has "zero" chance to beat him if they were to race.

"Zero. Absolutely none," Bolt told Jesse Washington of The Undefeated (h/t Sports Illustrated). "I think over the years people always aim to the top. Always...I've learned something through the ranks. It's a ladder but no one wants to climb the ladder. Everybody just wants to take it to the top of the ladder. They always want to beat me but no, no chance."

Bolt completed an undefeated Olympic sprinting career last year in Rio de Janeiro. He is the world-record holder in the 100-meter dash, having recorded the three fastest times in history.

Ross, who went No. 9 overall to Cincinnati in last month's NFL draft, said he would beat Bolt in a one-on-one sprint.

"I would compare my speed to Usain Bolt's just basically using the same technology that (ESPN's) Sport Science did. They said I have faster foot contact than him, he has longer strides," Ross said, per Chase Goodbread of NFL.com. "I think it would definitely be a good race. In the 40-yard dash, I think I would get Usain Bolt. Usain Bolt, I know I can get you in the 40. Whenever you want to meet me up, we can do it."

Of course, the numbers are on Bolt's side. Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman turned in his own 4.12-second time in the 40-yard dash that essentially proved there's a difference between being NFL-fast and the fastest man on the planet. Given Bolt's history of dominating when going head-to-head, odds are Ross wouldn't give the Jamaican his first loss.