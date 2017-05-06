Wells Fargo Championship 2017: Patrick Reed Soars to Top of Saturday Leaderboard

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Patrick Reed will hold the lead going into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

After Friday's action was suspended due to darkness, the field used Saturday morning to complete the second round before picking up the third round.

Reed finished Round 2 with a 71 but shot up the leaderboard thanks to his 67 in Round 3. He closed his round with a pair of birdies that helped him earn the 54-hole lead as he tries to earn his first tournament win of the season.

Here are the latest results from Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina:

Francesco Molinari was the 36-hole leader at six-under thanks to a strong finish to his second round earlier Saturday.

He kept up his play early in Round 3 with three birdies in his first eight holes. Unfortunately, he was plus-three from that point on to fall out of the top spot. He finished six-under in a tie for fourth.

These struggles allowed a wide range of lead changes throughout the day, with Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Reed among those earning a share of first place.

However, Reed was the real story thanks to his impressive approach shots like this:

This was one of four birdies on the back nine to give him the lead going into the clubhouse.

Justin Ray of Golf Channel described the difference for Reed:

Noren lost his chance at the lead with a bogey on No. 16 but sits just one back after producing a 69 in Round 3, a big improvement from his 73 in Round 2.

Rahm also bogeyed 16, but he made up for it with a birdie on No. 18 to end his day at minus-seven, tied with Noren.

This was one of his top holes down the stretch:

Seung-Yul Noh was the biggest mover of the day, using a 67 in Round 3 to jump from a tie for 34th into a tie for fourth after three rounds. Most players found birdies difficult to come by in this round, but the South Korean golfer had six to move into contention.

His compatriot Byeong Hun An also turned heads with one of the best single shots of the day. He had a near albatross on No. 18 that ended up being an eagle:

His round of 69 put him at five-under for the tournament and within striking range.

Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell and Dustin Johnson also remain in the hunt at minus-four. Johnson, who is competing in his first tournament since missing the Masters, shot a 67 in what was easily his best round of the week.

With so many golfers clumped together at the top of the leaderboard, fans should be ready for anything in the final round Sunday.