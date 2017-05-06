Noah Syndergaard Says He Won't Throw for at Least 6 Weeks Due to Lat Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard told reporters Saturday that he won't throw for at least six more weeks after he suffered a partial lat muscle tear, according to SNY's Steve Gelbs.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman previously reported conservative estimates pegged Syndergaard's timetable for recovery around three months. Marc Carig of Newsday confirmed that timetable after Syndergaard sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.



Syndergaard initially suffered the injury in a 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on April 30. Three days earlier, Syndergaard was scratched from a scheduled start with what was described as a tired arm.

The 24-year-old went 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA, 32 strikeouts and two walks before he was ruled out indefinitely.