Always Dreaming Wins 2017 Kentucky Derby; Lookin At Lee Takes Distant 2nd

Always Dreaming pulled away from the field to win the 2017 Kentucky Derby on a muddy track Saturday.

The closing co-favorite with Irish War Cry began in the No. 5 post and stayed toward the front nearly the entire race. He took over the lead before the final turn and faced little resistance on the home stretch.

NBC Sports provided video of the fastest two minutes in sports:

It's now the fifth straight favorite to win the prestigious race.

Few horses were hotter than Always Dreaming coming into the weekend, winning three starts in a row, including the Florida Derby. This momentum continued to take home the first leg of the Triple Crown.

This is the second career Kentucky Derby win for both trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John R. Velazquez.

Here are the final results from Churchill Downs:

2017 Kentucky Derby Results Position Horse Jockey Trainer Lengths 1 Always Dreaming John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher - 2 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steven M. Asmussen 2 3/4 3 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 7 3/4 4 Classic Empire Julien R. Leparoux Mark E. Casse 8 3/4 5 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown 9 1/2 6 Tapwrit Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher 10 1/4 7 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 13 1/4 8 McCraken Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr. Ian R. Wilkes 13 1/4 9 Gormley Victor Espinoza John A. Shirreffs 14 1/4 10 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh H. Graham Motion 16 1/2 11 Hence Florent Geroux Steven M. Asmussen 18 1/2 12 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steven M. Asmussen 19 1/4 13 Girvin Mike E. Smith Joe Sharp 19 1/4 14 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd A. Pletcher 20 3/4 15 J Boys Echo Robby Albarado Dale L. Romans 22 3/4 16 Sonneteer J. Keith Desormeaux Kent J. Desormeaux 26 17 Fast And Accurate Channing Hill Michael J. Maker 28 1/2 18 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug F. O'Neill 40 1/2 19 State Of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark E. Casse 45 1/2 20 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor DNF Source: NBCSports.com

The full payout information is also available for the top finishers:

Kentucky Derby Payout Information (Based on $2 Bet) Pos. Post Horse Win Place Show 1 5 Always Dreaming $11.40 $7.20 $5.80 2 1 Lookin at Lee $26.60 $15.20 3 11 Battle of Midway $20.80 4 14 Classic Empire 5 19 Practical Joke Source: Lee K. Howard of CBS

Bleacher Report captured the winning moment on a wet track:

Plenty of those watching along also provided their thoughts on the dramatic race:

There was some concern about Thunder Snow after pulling up early, but Nicole Russo of Daily Racing Form reports he is in good shape:

State of Honor was the early leader out of the gate and kept control for nearly half of the race. However, he couldn't keep up the pace for the entire 1 ¼ miles.

Co-favorite Irish War Cry and morning-line favorite Classic Empire both challenged on the straightaway, but neither ended up in the money.

Instead, it was Lookin At Lee who provided the biggest challenge in surprising fashion to get into second. While he closed the gap in the final stretches, he simply ran out of room before the finish line. Battle of Midway also beat out some bigger names to end up in third place.

Still, the story will be Always Dreaming showing his ability as the top horse in the field.