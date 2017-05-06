Real Madrid Rout Granada 4-0 with Braces from James Rodriguez, Alvaro Morata

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata both scored twice as Real Madrid drew back level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga after a 4-0 demolition of already relegated Granada on Saturday at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Barca had put the pressure on earlier in the day with a 4-1 defeat of Villarreal, but a much-changed Real side showed no signs of nerves as Rodriguez put them ahead after barely two minutes.

The Colombian netted another in the 11th minute before a quick-fire Morata double put Los Blancos 4-0 ahead after just 36 minutes.



Unsurprisingly, Real shifted down the gears for the second half and could not build on their lead despite creating a number of chances.

Both clubs provided their starting lineups ahead of kick-off, with Real manager Zinedine Zidane leaving out a number of key players, including Cristiano Ronaldo:

Real were ahead early in the third minute. Slick passing from the visitors ripped Granada to shreds before Lucas Vazquez's shot-cum-cross was turned home from close range by James.

Per Opta, it was an impeccable build-up:

Rodriguez was similarly well provided for as he headed home his second in the 11th minute.

Fabio Coentrao delivered a superb flat cross from the left that found an unmarked James in the penalty area to double Real's lead.

On the half-hour mark Morata made it 3-0 as he side-footed a fine finish in off the crossbar from the penalty spot after Danilo's excellent cut-back.



The Spaniard then added another, five minutes later, blasting powerfully past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa from the left of the box after twisting and turning to shake off defenders and find space.

Per Sky Sports Statto, Morata, 24, has been remarkably clinical in 2016-17:

Real looked set to notch up a cricket score in Granada, and a final result of 8-0 or 9-0 would not have flattered the Madrid giants.

However, they were remarkably wasteful in the final 50 minutes. Casemiro missed an open goal late in the opening half before Danilo, substitute Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos squandered further chances, and Vazquez drew a fine save from Ochoa.

Granada were better in the second half, registering their first shot on target just after the hour, and should have claimed a consolation goal in the 80th minute with Martin Hongla blazing high over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

But it was a brutal defeat for the Andalusian outfit as Real kept hold of the initiative in a tight title race.