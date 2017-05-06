    La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 36 Matches

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) is congratulated by Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar (L) beside Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on May 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)
    LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

    Barcelona won their Week 36 match in La Liga on Saturday to put the pressure back on Real Madrid, who followed suit later in the day, beating Granada.

    The Blaugrana cruised to a 4-1 win over Villarreal, with Lionel Messi once again playing a vital role, per Bleacher Report Football:

    Los Blancos fielded a number of backups and still cruised to a win, thanks to doubles from Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez.

    Atletico Madrid also won their match despite losing Diego Godin to a red card, and Sporting Gijon kept their chances in the battle against relegation alive with a win over Las Palmas.

    Here's a look at the full results:

    La Liga Results
    Sporting Gijon1-0Las Palmas
    Atletico Madrid1-0Eibar
    Barcelona4-1Villarreal
    Granada0-4Real Madrid
    WhoScored.com

    The current La Liga standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Barcelona36266410834+7484
    2Real Madrid3526639639+5784
    3Atletico Madrid3622866625+4174
    4Sevilla3620976345+1869
    5Villarreal3618995332+2163
    6Athletic Bilbao35195115138+1362
    7Real Sociedad36195125549+662
    8Eibar36159125446+854
    9Espanyol351311114547-250
    10Alaves351212113641-548
    11Celta Vigo34135164957-844
    12Malaga35119154451-742
    13Valencia35117175061-1140
    14Las Palmas36109175267-1539
    15Real Betis35107183857-1937
    16Deportivo La Coruna35711173959-2032
    17Leganes3579193053-2330
    18Sporting Gijon3669213970-3127
    19Granada3648242878-5020
    20Osasuna35310223784-4719
    WhoScored.com

    Villarreal gave the Camp Nou a slight scare when Cedric Bakambu equalised for the visitors, but overall, Barcelona didn't have it all that difficult on Saturday.

    Neymar opened the scoring and Messi restored the lead, after which the Yellow Submarine barely threatened. Luis Suarez doubled the advantage and Messi added a second goal to his tally from the penalty spot.

    Per WhoScored.com, the trio passed the 100-goal mark for the season in the process:

    Real got back on level terms just a few hours later, easily beating lowly Granada. Los Blancos scored twice in the early goings to take the excitement out of the contest, and Morata and Rodriguez kept adding to the lead, making it 4-0 before the break.

    Saul Niguez scored the only goal in Atletico's narrow win over Eibar, stretching their advantage over Sevilla to five points.

    The Rojiblancos have little left to play for, and it showed at times against a feisty Eibar team. The visitors have enjoyed a spectacular season and pressured Atletico tremendously at times.

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 06: Antoine Griezmann (R) of Atletico de Madrid strikes the ball ahead Takashi Inui (L) of SD Eibar during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and SD Eibar at Estadio Vicente Calderon on May 6, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Ph
    Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

    Godin played a key role in the goal but got himself sent off a little later after collecting two bookings in three minutes.

    Carlos Carmona scored a huge goal for Gijon, who are battling for their La Liga future and grabbed an important win over Las Palmas. The result leaves them three points behind Leganes, who host Real Betis on Monday.