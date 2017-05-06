La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 36 Matches

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Barcelona won their Week 36 match in La Liga on Saturday to put the pressure back on Real Madrid, who followed suit later in the day, beating Granada.

The Blaugrana cruised to a 4-1 win over Villarreal, with Lionel Messi once again playing a vital role, per Bleacher Report Football:

Los Blancos fielded a number of backups and still cruised to a win, thanks to doubles from Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez.

Atletico Madrid also won their match despite losing Diego Godin to a red card, and Sporting Gijon kept their chances in the battle against relegation alive with a win over Las Palmas.

Here's a look at the full results:

La Liga Results Sporting Gijon 1-0 Las Palmas Atletico Madrid 1-0 Eibar Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal Granada 0-4 Real Madrid WhoScored.com

The current La Liga standings:

La Liga Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 108 34 +74 84 2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 96 39 +57 84 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 66 25 +41 74 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 +18 69 5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 53 32 +21 63 6 Athletic Bilbao 35 19 5 11 51 38 +13 62 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 +6 62 8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 54 46 +8 54 9 Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 -2 50 10 Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 -5 48 11 Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 -8 44 12 Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 -7 42 13 Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 -11 40 14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 -15 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 -19 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 -20 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 -23 30 18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 -31 27 19 Granada 36 4 8 24 28 78 -50 20 20 Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 -47 19 WhoScored.com

Villarreal gave the Camp Nou a slight scare when Cedric Bakambu equalised for the visitors, but overall, Barcelona didn't have it all that difficult on Saturday.

Neymar opened the scoring and Messi restored the lead, after which the Yellow Submarine barely threatened. Luis Suarez doubled the advantage and Messi added a second goal to his tally from the penalty spot.

Per WhoScored.com, the trio passed the 100-goal mark for the season in the process:

Real got back on level terms just a few hours later, easily beating lowly Granada. Los Blancos scored twice in the early goings to take the excitement out of the contest, and Morata and Rodriguez kept adding to the lead, making it 4-0 before the break.

Saul Niguez scored the only goal in Atletico's narrow win over Eibar, stretching their advantage over Sevilla to five points.

The Rojiblancos have little left to play for, and it showed at times against a feisty Eibar team. The visitors have enjoyed a spectacular season and pressured Atletico tremendously at times.

Godin played a key role in the goal but got himself sent off a little later after collecting two bookings in three minutes.

Carlos Carmona scored a huge goal for Gijon, who are battling for their La Liga future and grabbed an important win over Las Palmas. The result leaves them three points behind Leganes, who host Real Betis on Monday.