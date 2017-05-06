Ben Roethlisberger Says OL 'Enjoyed' Myles Garrett's Comments on Facing Steelers

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Since he was selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL draft at the end of April, Cleveland Browns edge-rusher Myles Garrett has made it clear he's looking forward to facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Specifically, the rookie said he has his sights set on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now that the two are AFC North foes, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Liz Bloom:

And Roethlisberger won't be backing down.

"I was talking to [center Maurkice Pouncey] after Garrett called me out," Roethlisberger said, per the Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Ron Cook. "Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can't wait to get started. I can't either."

Right tackle Marcus Gilbert also seems ready for the showdown, as evidenced by a pair of tweets he sent on draft night:

The Steelers swept the Browns last season, and Cleveland's pass rush was noticeably lacking in those losses. In fact, the Browns didn't even muster a sack in last year's 24-9 defeat in Week 11.

And considering the Browns totaled a 30th-ranked 26 sacks in 16 games last season, Garrett will have to provide consistent waves of pressure off the edge in order for Cleveland's front seven to give the Steelers a real scare soon.