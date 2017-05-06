EPL Results: Saturday's Week 36 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City reminded everyone of their immense talent during Saturday's Premier League action, as they demolished Crystal Palace on their way to a 5-0 win.

It was the type of performance most fans expected to see more from the Citizens this season, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

Elsewhere, Leicester City continued their fine form with a 3-0 win over Watford, and Swansea City scored three vital points in a win over Everton.

Here's a look at all of Saturday's results:

Premier League Results Manchester City 5-0 Crystal Palace Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke City Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion Hull City 0-2 Sunderland Leicester City 3-0 Watford Swansea 1-0 Everton WhoScored.com

The current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings Pos Team PL W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 +43 81 2 Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 +48 77 3 Manchester City 35 20 9 6 70 37 +33 69 4 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 +29 69 5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 +26 65 6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 +22 60 7 Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 +19 58 8 WBA 35 12 9 14 41 45 -4 45 9 Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 -9 43 10 Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 -13 42 11 West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 -14 42 12 Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 -5 41 13 Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 -13 41 14 Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 -14 40 15 Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 -21 40 16 Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 -15 38 17 Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 -28 35 18 Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 -33 34 19 Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 -19 28 20 Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 -32 24 WhoScored.com

Five different players got on the scoresheet for City on Saturday, in an impeccable display of the kind of team-oriented football that manager Pep Guardiola is known for.

David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling were the benefactors of some lovely passing moves and an overwhelmed defence that couldn't deal with the constant movement.

Per WhoScored.com, certain Palace players did their part in making the Citizens look good:

The win moves City past Liverpool into third place in the standings, and if the team can play close to this level the rest of the way, they should qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League.

Leicester recorded their second consecutive win against Watford, as Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton all got on the scoresheet.

The Foxes' title defence was a huge disappointment, but their form and level of play have improved dramatically since the departure of former manager Claudio Ranieri. As shared by Coral, the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium has as well:

Everton's inconsistent form continued in Wales, where Swansea thoroughly outplayed the visitors on their way to a 1-0 win. Fernando Llorente was the lone scorer, bagging his goal in the first half.

It was a huge win for the Swans, who passed Hull City in the standings and control their own destiny in the Premier League.