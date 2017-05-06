    EPL Results: Saturday's Week 36 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (L) and Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane react following the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 6, 2017. Manchester City won the match 5-0.
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Manchester City reminded everyone of their immense talent during Saturday's Premier League action, as they demolished Crystal Palace on their way to a 5-0 win.

    It was the type of performance most fans expected to see more from the Citizens this season, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

    Elsewhere, Leicester City continued their fine form with a 3-0 win over Watford, and Swansea City scored three vital points in a win over Everton.

    Here's a look at all of Saturday's results:

    Premier League Results
    Manchester City5-0Crystal Palace
    Bournemouth2-2Stoke City
    Burnley2-2West Bromwich Albion
    Hull City0-2Sunderland
    Leicester City3-0Watford
    Swansea1-0Everton
    WhoScored.com

    The current Premier League standings:

    Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea3426357229+4381
    2Tottenham3523847123+4877
    3Manchester City3520967037+3369
    4Liverpool3520967142+2969
    5Manchester United34171435125+2665
    6Arsenal3318696442+2260
    7Everton361610106041+1958
    8WBA35129144145-445
    9Leicester35127164554-943
    10Bournemouth36119165265-1342
    11West Ham United36119164559-1442
    12Southampton33118143944-541
    13Stoke361011153952-1341
    14Burnley36117183751-1440
    15Watford35117173758-2140
    16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
    17Swansea36105214169-2835
    18Hull3697203669-3334
    19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
    20Sunderland3566232860-3224
    WhoScored.com

    Five different players got on the scoresheet for City on Saturday, in an impeccable display of the kind of team-oriented football that manager Pep Guardiola is known for.

    David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling were the benefactors of some lovely passing moves and an overwhelmed defence that couldn't deal with the constant movement.

    Per WhoScored.com, certain Palace players did their part in making the Citizens look good:

    The win moves City past Liverpool into third place in the standings, and if the team can play close to this level the rest of the way, they should qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League.

    Leicester recorded their second consecutive win against Watford, as Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton all got on the scoresheet.

    The Foxes' title defence was a huge disappointment, but their form and level of play have improved dramatically since the departure of former manager Claudio Ranieri. As shared by Coral, the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium has as well:

    Everton's inconsistent form continued in Wales, where Swansea thoroughly outplayed the visitors on their way to a 1-0 win. Fernando Llorente was the lone scorer, bagging his goal in the first half.

    It was a huge win for the Swans, who passed Hull City in the standings and control their own destiny in the Premier League. 