EPL Results: Saturday's Week 36 Scores, Updated 2017 Premier League Table
May 6, 2017
Manchester City reminded everyone of their immense talent during Saturday's Premier League action, as they demolished Crystal Palace on their way to a 5-0 win.
It was the type of performance most fans expected to see more from the Citizens this season, per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
The kind of performance we expected 4x or 5x the amount of from Pep Guardiola in his first season…
Elsewhere, Leicester City continued their fine form with a 3-0 win over Watford, and Swansea City scored three vital points in a win over Everton.
Here's a look at all of Saturday's results:
|Premier League Results
|Manchester City
|5-0
|Crystal Palace
|Bournemouth
|2-2
|Stoke City
|Burnley
|2-2
|West Bromwich Albion
|Hull City
|0-2
|Sunderland
|Leicester City
|3-0
|Watford
|Swansea
|1-0
|Everton
The current Premier League standings:
|Premier League Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|34
|26
|3
|5
|72
|29
|+43
|81
|2
|Tottenham
|35
|23
|8
|4
|71
|23
|+48
|77
|3
|Manchester City
|35
|20
|9
|6
|70
|37
|+33
|69
|4
|Liverpool
|35
|20
|9
|6
|71
|42
|+29
|69
|5
|Manchester United
|34
|17
|14
|3
|51
|25
|+26
|65
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|18
|6
|9
|64
|42
|+22
|60
|7
|Everton
|36
|16
|10
|10
|60
|41
|+19
|58
|8
|WBA
|35
|12
|9
|14
|41
|45
|-4
|45
|9
|Leicester
|35
|12
|7
|16
|45
|54
|-9
|43
|10
|Bournemouth
|36
|11
|9
|16
|52
|65
|-13
|42
|11
|West Ham United
|36
|11
|9
|16
|45
|59
|-14
|42
|12
|Southampton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|41
|13
|Stoke
|36
|10
|11
|15
|39
|52
|-13
|41
|14
|Burnley
|36
|11
|7
|18
|37
|51
|-14
|40
|15
|Watford
|35
|11
|7
|17
|37
|58
|-21
|40
|16
|Crystal Palace
|36
|11
|5
|20
|46
|61
|-15
|38
|17
|Swansea
|36
|10
|5
|21
|41
|69
|-28
|35
|18
|Hull
|36
|9
|7
|20
|36
|69
|-33
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|35
|5
|13
|17
|26
|45
|-19
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|35
|6
|6
|23
|28
|60
|-32
|24
Five different players got on the scoresheet for City on Saturday, in an impeccable display of the kind of team-oriented football that manager Pep Guardiola is known for.
David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling were the benefactors of some lovely passing moves and an overwhelmed defence that couldn't deal with the constant movement.
Per WhoScored.com, certain Palace players did their part in making the Citizens look good:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Jason Puncheon: Recorded a WhoScored rating of 3.68 against Manchester City, the lowest of any player in a PL game this season
The win moves City past Liverpool into third place in the standings, and if the team can play close to this level the rest of the way, they should qualify for next year's UEFA Champions League.
Leicester recorded their second consecutive win against Watford, as Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton all got on the scoresheet.
The Foxes' title defence was a huge disappointment, but their form and level of play have improved dramatically since the departure of former manager Claudio Ranieri. As shared by Coral, the atmosphere at the King Power Stadium has as well:
Coral @Coral
Leicester fans apparently singing: "Tottenham Hotspur, it's happened again."
Everton's inconsistent form continued in Wales, where Swansea thoroughly outplayed the visitors on their way to a 1-0 win. Fernando Llorente was the lone scorer, bagging his goal in the first half.
It was a huge win for the Swans, who passed Hull City in the standings and control their own destiny in the Premier League.