    Mike Williams, Chargers Agree to 4-Year Contract

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2017

    Los Angeles Chargers first-round draft pick Mike Williams poses with his jersey during an NFL football news conference Friday, April 28, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams agreed to terms on a rookie contract Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal have four guaranteed years.

    The seventh pick in last month's draft, Williams was widely considered the top receiver in the class of 2017 after he racked up 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season with the Clemson Tigers. 

    "You can’t have enough playmakers, and he made plays all throughout college," head coach Anthony Lynn said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike. "I love the way he competes, I love all his intangibles. … You just can’t have enough good players. We’ll definitely find a role for him."

    Long term, it looks like Williams' primary role will be starting opposite Keenan Allen in a receiving corps that's craved a dynamic No. 2 playmaker in the passing game for the past few seasons. 

    In Williams, the Chargers get just that. 

    Not only is he a legitimate red zone weapon who can sky over defensive backs on timing patterns, but Williams has the speed and size (6'4'', 218 pounds) necessary to emerge as a vertical playmaker. 

    That should all be music to the ears of Philip Rivers—who suddenly finds himself in an advantageous position as the Chargers attempt to crack the postseason picture for the first time since 2013. 