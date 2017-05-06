Lionel Messi Brace Lifts Barcelona to 4-1 Win over Villarreal

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona kept the pressure on Real Madrid in the Liga title race as they beat Villarreal 4-1 at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The Blaugrana rode their luck a little in the first half but went in at the break 2-1 ahead after goals from Neymar and Lionel Messi, with Cedric Bakambu responding for the visitors.

The second half saw an improved performance from the hosts, and a Luis Suarez strike preceded a Messi penalty as they eased to victory.

Both clubs provided their starting lineups ahead of kick-off:

Following a subdued opening, Neymar gave the hosts the lead after 21 minutes, completing a fine move that saw Suarez and Messi involved in the build-up.

Suarez found Messi on the edge of the area, and the Argentinian slipped the ball through Villarreal's defence to Neymar, who took a touch and poked home for his first goal in six matches.

Sloppy defending from Barca, though, allowed Villarreal to level just after the half four.

Gerard Pique failed in his attempt to step up and play offside near the halfway line, and Bakambu hared into the space behind the hosts' back line before showing brilliant composure to slot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, per AFP's Kieran Canning:

Roberto Soldado and Neymar then squandered fine chances at either end ahead of the break before Messi fortuitously put Barca ahead again on the stroke of half-time.

The 29-year-old forward created space for himself on the edge of the area and fired an attempt goalwards, with the ball nestling in the corner only after taking a big deflection off a defender.

Barca continued to look vulnerable at the back after the interval, and it was clear they needed another goal to put the game to bed.

Messi's rasping effort from the edge of the area drew a fine save from goalkeeper Andres Fernandez just before the hour, but the Spanish stopper could not keep out Suarez in the 69th minute.

A Barca free-kick deep in their own half was quickly taken, Sergi Roberto found Suarez on the break, and the Uruguayan twisted and turned before lashing home from a tight angle inside the penalty area, per Spanish football writer Dermot Corrigan:

Jaume Costa then conceded a very harsh penalty for handball nine minutes from time, and Messi's Panenka-style spot-kick deceived Fernandez to make it 4-1.

The margin of defeat was arguably harsh on Villarreal after a decent performance, but Barca got the three points they needed to keep their title hopes alive.