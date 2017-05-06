Eagles Director of College Scouting Trey Brown Interviewing for Bills GM Job

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly interviewing Philadelphia Eagles Director of College Scouting Trey Brown for their vacant general manager position Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the interview comes on the heels of meetings with Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane and Houston Texans Director of Player Personnel Brian Gaine.

The Bills fired GM Doug Whaley and their entire scouting staff one day after the conclusion of the 2017 NFL draft on April 29.

Following Whaley's ouster, Bills owner Terry Pegula talked about the importance of getting everyone on the same page, per Chris Brown of the team's official website.

"We have to talk to whoever the candidates are and see how it shapes out as we talk to people and make that decision in the future. I like collaborative organizations, so the power structure I envision when we hire a new GM is someone who will work in the organization with us as owners and the head coach and make a team that makes us better."

With Whaley getting the ax after the draft, it is widely believed that new head coach Sean McDermott was largely in charge of player selections.

The 32-year-old Brown has spent the past four seasons with the Eagles after acting as a scout for the New England Patriots from 2010 through 2012.

Last year, the Eagles promoted Brown from assistant director of college scouting to director of college scouting.

He played four years as a cornerback at UCLA and signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2008 before transitioning to scouting.

If Brown lands the Bills job, he will be tasked with ending the longest playoff drought in the NFL, as Buffalo hasn't reached the postseason since 1999.