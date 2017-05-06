IPL Results 2017: Indians vs. Daredevils Score and Updated T20 Points Table

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians set a new Indian Premier League record for margin of victory on Saturday, as the leaders in the standings romped to a 146-run victory over Delhi Daredevils.

The team confirmed the new record via Twitter:

The win also saw Indians become the first team to qualify for this year's play-offs.

Earlier in the day, Rising Pune Supergiant did Kings XI Punjab a huge favour by beating defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. The gap between Sunrisers and Kings XI is now three points in the standings, with the latter side having two matches in hand. If Punjab win out, they make the play-offs.

Here's a look at the standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R PTS Net RR Mumbai Indians (Q) 11 9 2 0 0 18 +1.058 Rising Pune Supergiant 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.060 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.725 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 6 5 0 1 13 +0.541 Kings XI Punjab 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.292 Delhi Daredevils 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.660 Gujarat Lions 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.433 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 2 9 0 1 5 -1.387 ESPN Cricinfo

Mumbai's demolition of Delhi on Saturday came courtesy of brilliance with both the bat and the ball, and the 146-run margin could have been even greater.

Kieron Pollard scored an unbeaten 63 and Lendl Simmons added 66 runs of his own, as Indians flashed all of their scoring prowess. Delhi's bowlers couldn't get a read on the visitors, who stormed to an impressive total of 212.

But the most impressive part of their outing was still to come. Mumbai's bowlers came out firing, bowling Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant for a duck and taking wickets at an alarming rate.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Kagiso Rabada was also bowled for a duck, but the batsmen behind him managed to hold out for a few more overs, adding enough runs to the total to ensure Delhi didn't finish with the lowest run-total in the competition's history.

Earlier in the day, Jaydev Unadkat's heroics saw Pune beat Hyderabad and move into second place in the standings.

The bowler was asked to save 13 runs from the last over and proceeded to bowl a beauty, as shared by Broken Cricket:

All in all, he would finish the day with five wickets while giving up 30 runs.

It was a match Hyderabad controlled for much of the day, holding the visitors to 148 in the first innings. Siddarth Kaul picked up four wickets and gave up 29 in what most assumed would go down as the top bowling performance of the day.

But then the hosts started their innings, with David Warner (40 from 34) and Yuvraj Singh (47 from 43) pacing the chase and their team-mates falling flat. Between the start of the 16th over and the end of the match, Hyderabad hit just three boundaries, while losing four wickets.