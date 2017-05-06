Kyle Lowry Says No One Is 'Closing the Gap' on LeBron James, Cavaliers

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors find themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the All-Star point guard doesn't think those type of lopsided results are going to change for as long as LeBron James continues to play like one of the all-time best.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical passed along comments from Lowry after the Cavs' 115-94 victory Friday night to take complete command of the series.

"They've got LeBron James," he said. "Nobody's closing the gap on him. I mean, that's it right there: They've got LeBron James and nobody's closing the gap on him."

Lowry added: "I don't know when his prime is going to stop. I don't think it's going to stop anytime soon. I think he'll be able to continue what he's doing for a long time. But that's basketball. You've got to find a way to beat the best."

James' team has won the East six consecutive times—four with the Miami Heat and two with the Cavaliers—dating back to the 2010-11 season. He's gone on to capture three NBA titles during that stretch, including Cleveland's first triumph last year.

Yet, as impressive as that run has been, his critics point to a lack of competition. Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1 is chief among those who question the exact level of the four-time MVP's dominance:

There were legitimate questions about whether James' Finals streak would end this year after the Cavs finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak to drop the top seed to the Boston Celtics. Those have faded as the team has won seven straight to open the playoffs.

Unsurprisingly, the 32-year-old superstar has spearheaded the resurgence. He's averaged 34.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks while playing 41.9 minutes per contest.

"LeBron ain't breaking spirits here, but he's just that good," Lowry told The Vertical. "He's a dominant player, one of the top five most dominant players in basketball history."

The Raptors will attempt to avoid the sweep Sunday afternoon at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.