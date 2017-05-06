    IPL 2017: Stats on Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages, More

    Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indian Jos Buttler during their Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 24, 2017.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
    Ben Stokes starred as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Saturday to move to second in the 2017 Indian Premier League standings.

    The England international scored a 25-ball 39 as Pune made 148 in their 20 overs and then took the key wickets of David Warner (40), Shikhar Dhawan (19) and Kane Williamson (4), and also claimed two catches.

    Meanwhile, league leaders Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs to move two points clear at the top of the table and confirm their spot in the play-offs, per CricViz:

    Here is how Saturday's action in Hyderabad and Delhi impacted the individual statistical standings in both batting and bowling:

    IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers
    #PlayerTeamInningsRunsAvgSR
    1David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad1152958.78147.35
    2Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders1141151.38134.75
    3Suresh RainaGujarat Lions1139549.38145.22
    4Shikhar DhawanSunrisers Hyderabad1138835.27126.80
    5Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders938442.67170.67
    Cricbuzz.com
    IPL 2017: Top Batting Averages
    #PlayerTeamMatchesInningsRunsAvgNO
    1Chris LynnKolkata Knight Riders22125125.001
    2Lendl SimmonsMumbai Indians116666.000
    3Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians111118060.008
    4David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad111152958.782
    5Moises HenriquesSunrisers Hyderabad10922957.255
    Cricbuzz.com
    IPL 2017: Leading Wicket-Takers
    #PlayerTeamMatchesBallsRunsWickets
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad1126430421
    2Imran TahirRising Pune Supergiant1228236918
    3Jaydev UnadkatRising Pune Supergiant818523817
    4Mitchell McClenaghanMumbai Indians1125238116
    5Sandeep SharmaKings XI Punjab920428414
    Cricbuzz.com

    Stokes provided Pune with just the shot in the arm they needed after a slow start to their innings having been put in to bat.

    They had scored just one boundary when Stokes strode to the crease in the seventh over, but the Durham all-rounder changed that when he found his groove.

    On a slow and tricky pitch, he managed to clear the boundary on three occasions as his blitz helped Rising Pune to a respectable 148 total.

    By then taking the wickets of Sunrisers' superb top order, Stokes proved once again just how valuable he can be in all the game's disciplines, per cricket writer Harsha Bhogle:

    Delhi went into Saturday's clash in decent form having won back-to-back matches following a run of five defeats in a row.

    However, Mumbai categorically outplayed them and set Delhi a target of 213 to win, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard both scoring in the 60s.

    In response, Delhi were skittled out for a wretched 66. Karun Nair top-scored with 21, while Sanju Samson—who fell first ball of the innings—Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada fell for ducks. 