IPL 2017: Stats on Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages, More

IPL 2017: Stats on Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages, MoreMay 6, 2017
Ben Stokes starred as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Saturday to move to second in the 2017 Indian Premier League standings.
The England international scored a 25-ball 39 as Pune made 148 in their 20 overs and then took the key wickets of David Warner (40), Shikhar Dhawan (19) and Kane Williamson (4), and also claimed two catches.
Meanwhile, league leaders Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs to move two points clear at the top of the table and confirm their spot in the play-offs, per CricViz:
The Cricket Prof. @CricProf
If #MI win they are confirmed as the first team definitely in the PlayOffs but they are not guaranteed a top two finished just yet #IPL5/6/2017, 5:01:32 PM
Here is how Saturday's action in Hyderabad and Delhi impacted the individual statistical standings in both batting and bowling:
|IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers
|#
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Avg
|SR
|1
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|529
|58.78
|147.35
|2
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|411
|51.38
|134.75
|3
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|11
|395
|49.38
|145.22
|4
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|388
|35.27
|126.80
|5
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|384
|42.67
|170.67
|Cricbuzz.com
|IPL 2017: Top Batting Averages
|#
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Avg
|NO
|1
|Chris Lynn
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|125
|125.00
|1
|2
|Lendl Simmons
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|1
|66
|66.00
|0
|3
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|11
|180
|60.00
|8
|4
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|11
|529
|58.78
|2
|5
|Moises Henriques
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|9
|229
|57.25
|5
|Cricbuzz.com
|IPL 2017: Leading Wicket-Takers
|#
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|264
|304
|21
|2
|Imran Tahir
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|12
|282
|369
|18
|3
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|8
|185
|238
|17
|4
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|252
|381
|16
|5
|Sandeep Sharma
|Kings XI Punjab
|9
|204
|284
|14
|Cricbuzz.com
Stokes provided Pune with just the shot in the arm they needed after a slow start to their innings having been put in to bat.
They had scored just one boundary when Stokes strode to the crease in the seventh over, but the Durham all-rounder changed that when he found his groove.
On a slow and tricky pitch, he managed to clear the boundary on three occasions as his blitz helped Rising Pune to a respectable 148 total.
By then taking the wickets of Sunrisers' superb top order, Stokes proved once again just how valuable he can be in all the game's disciplines, per cricket writer Harsha Bhogle:
Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha
A batsman at the end makes the difference. @msdhoni's runs were critical to #RPS. And @benstokes38 worth his weight in gold.5/6/2017, 2:11:40 PM
Delhi went into Saturday's clash in decent form having won back-to-back matches following a run of five defeats in a row.
However, Mumbai categorically outplayed them and set Delhi a target of 213 to win, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard both scoring in the 60s.
In response, Delhi were skittled out for a wretched 66. Karun Nair top-scored with 21, while Sanju Samson—who fell first ball of the innings—Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada fell for ducks.