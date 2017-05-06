IPL 2017: Stats on Top Run-Scorers, Leading Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages, More

RAFIQ MAQBOOL/Associated Press

Ben Stokes starred as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Saturday to move to second in the 2017 Indian Premier League standings.

The England international scored a 25-ball 39 as Pune made 148 in their 20 overs and then took the key wickets of David Warner (40), Shikhar Dhawan (19) and Kane Williamson (4), and also claimed two catches.

Meanwhile, league leaders Mumbai Indians thrashed Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs to move two points clear at the top of the table and confirm their spot in the play-offs, per CricViz:

Here is how Saturday's action in Hyderabad and Delhi impacted the individual statistical standings in both batting and bowling:

IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers # Player Team Innings Runs Avg SR 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 529 58.78 147.35 2 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 11 411 51.38 134.75 3 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions 11 395 49.38 145.22 4 Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 388 35.27 126.80 5 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 9 384 42.67 170.67 Cricbuzz.com

IPL 2017: Top Batting Averages # Player Team Matches Innings Runs Avg NO 1 Chris Lynn Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 125 125.00 1 2 Lendl Simmons Mumbai Indians 1 1 66 66.00 0 3 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians 11 11 180 60.00 8 4 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 11 529 58.78 2 5 Moises Henriques Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 9 229 57.25 5 Cricbuzz.com

IPL 2017: Leading Wicket-Takers # Player Team Matches Balls Runs Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 264 304 21 2 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 12 282 369 18 3 Jaydev Unadkat Rising Pune Supergiant 8 185 238 17 4 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 11 252 381 16 5 Sandeep Sharma Kings XI Punjab 9 204 284 14 Cricbuzz.com

Stokes provided Pune with just the shot in the arm they needed after a slow start to their innings having been put in to bat.

They had scored just one boundary when Stokes strode to the crease in the seventh over, but the Durham all-rounder changed that when he found his groove.

On a slow and tricky pitch, he managed to clear the boundary on three occasions as his blitz helped Rising Pune to a respectable 148 total.

By then taking the wickets of Sunrisers' superb top order, Stokes proved once again just how valuable he can be in all the game's disciplines, per cricket writer Harsha Bhogle:

Delhi went into Saturday's clash in decent form having won back-to-back matches following a run of five defeats in a row.

However, Mumbai categorically outplayed them and set Delhi a target of 213 to win, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard both scoring in the 60s.

In response, Delhi were skittled out for a wretched 66. Karun Nair top-scored with 21, while Sanju Samson—who fell first ball of the innings—Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada fell for ducks.