LeBron James Says He Has 'Nothing Left to Prove' in NBA

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After spearheading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors in 115-94 victory Friday at the Air Canada Centre, LeBron James expressed his belief that he has already done it all as an NBA player.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, LeBron said he doesn't have anything left to prove: "What else do I have to prove? Seriously, what else would I have [to do]? I've won championships, I won my first one, and I've won for my teammates; I came home and won. There isn't anything I have left to prove."

The 32-year-old James is a 13-time All-Star, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Finals MVP and three-time NBA champion.

He was also the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year, led the league in scoring in 2007-08 and even won two Olympic gold medals in international competition.

There is no doubt LeBron is among the greatest players of all time, although he has yet to establish himself as the unquestioned No. 1.

In an interview with Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated last year, King James suggested matching Michael Jordan's resume was keeping him going: "My motivation is this ghost I'm chasing. The ghost played in Chicago."

For as great as LeBron is, he remains one regular-season MVP, three NBA Finals MVP awards and three NBA championships behind MJ.

The Cavs appear to be the clear class of the Eastern Conference and are seemingly well on their way to a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, but with the Golden State Warriors firing on all cylinders and likely having many years of greatness ahead of them, catching His Airness won't be easy.