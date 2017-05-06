Conor McGregor, Girlfriend Dee Devlin Announce Birth of Son

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, announced the birth of their son Conor Jack McGregor on Friday night, according to the Irish Mirror's James Ward.

"There's great news for the McGregors and the Devlins," Tony McGregor, Conor's grandfather, told Ward. "Baby Conor Jack McGregor was delivered last night at 8 p.m. in the Coombe Hospital. He came in at eight pounds, 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted."

McGregor posted a picture of his son and girlfriend on Instagram:

After McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez by knockout at UFC 205 in November, he announced Devlin was expecting.

"I'm going to be a daddy early next year," he said at the time, according to the Mirror's Matt Lawless. "I'm crapping my jocks! It's going to mess with my head. I just want to have this baby and take some time."

McGregor has been out of the Octagon since his triumph over Alvarez at Madison Square Garden, but speculation has continued to swirl regarding a potential fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In April, UFC president Dana White said he expects the fight to be made.

"I see this fight happening,” White said, per MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. "Conor wants it, and Floyd wants it. I’ve said many times Conor has done a lot. He’s stepped up for big fights for this company, and for me and for (former UFC CEO) Lorenzo (Fertitta). I can’t deny him this fight. … Conor is having a baby any day now, and after Conor has his baby, Conor and I are going to meet in New York."