Tennessee WR Josh Smith Arrested for Alleged Assault of Roommate

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

University of Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith was arrested early Saturday morning after an alleged domestic assault of a male roommate.

Jimmy Hyams of WNML first reported the details of Smith's arrest. The situation occurred Friday night and involved friend Kennedy Foster at an off-campus location, per Hyams.

According to WATE, Foster said he suffered injuries to his face after a fight involving Smith. Foster also said the Volunteers wideout "broke down the door" to his room after he went inside and locked the door, which led to the scuffle.

"We fought, and he got the better side," Foster said.

Smith's attorney, Keith Stewart, told Hyams he didn't believe a crime was committed and said his client has cooperated fully with authorities in the investigation.

No further information about what led up to the altercation was made available.

Smith, a 23-year-old redshirt senior for the Vols, caught 13 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown during the 2016 season.

Tennessee Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations Tom Satkowiak issued the following statement, via WATE: "We are aware of the situation involving Josh Smith, and we'll have no further comment at this time."