Giro d'Italia 2017: Andre Greipel Takes Pink Jersey in Stage 2 of Race

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Andre Greipel of Lotto–Soudal won the second stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia as he edged a bunch sprint to take the pink jersey in impressive fashion on the second of three days in Sardinia.

An early five-man break was caught with relative ease with 46 kilometres to go on Tuesday, and a dramatic finish saw Greipel prevail after Orica-Scott's Caleb Ewan had trouble in the sprint.

Roberto Ferrari of team UAE took an impressive second, while Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven was third.

Here are the results from Stage 2 in the 100th edition of the Giro, along with the updated general classification standings:

Stage 2 Results # Rider Team Time 1 Andre Greipel Lotto Soudal 6:05:18 2 Roberto Ferrari Team UAE Emirates same time 3 Jasper Stuyven Trek-Segafredo same time 4 Fernando Gaviria Quick-Step Floors same time 5 Kristian Sbaragli Dimension Data same time 6 Enrico Battaglin Team LottoNl-Jumbo same time 7 Ryan Gibbons Dimension Data same time 8 Geraint Thomas Team Sky same time 9 Caleb Ewan Orica-Scott same time 10 Valerio Conti Team UAE Emirates same time Cyclingnews.com

Giro Standings # Rider Team Time 1 Andre Greipel Lotto Soudal 11:18:39 2 Lukas Postlberger Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:04 3 Caleb Ewan Orica-Scott 0:00:08 4 Roberto Ferrari Team UAE Emirates same time 5 Jasper Stuyven Trek-Segafredo 0:00:10 6 Pavel Brutt Gazprom–RusVelo 0:00:12 7 Kristian Sbaragli Dimension Data 0:00:14 8 Ryan Gibbons Dimension Data same time 9 Fernando Gaviria Quick-Step Floors same time 10 Enrico Battaglin Team LottoNl-Jumbo same time Cyclingnews.com

Recap

The Giro's official Twitter account provided the profile of Saturday's gruelling 221-kilometre run from Olbia to Tortoli:

A five-man group of Daniel Teklehaimanot, Lukasz Owsian, Ilia Koshevoy, Evgeny Shalunov and Simone Andreetta made an early breakaway stick.

They were caught just after the summit of Genna Silana—the second categorised climb of the day—but not before Dimension Data's Teklehaimanot attacked brilliantly from the break group to take the blue King of the Mountains jersey, per Eurosport UK:

The pace was pedestrian most of the day, and as the lengthy final descent progressed, it became likely the stage would be decided in a bunch sprint.

The peloton was together when the riders reached the final 10 kilometres and the only flat section of the stage.

Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin, a potential GC contender, managed to recover brilliantly and finish in the pack after he looked set to lose valuable time after a late mechanical.

Pink-jersey wearer Lukas Postlberger tried to repeat his triumph of Stage 1 with a late attack, but he could not escape the big sprinters.

Orica–Scott led out the finish, but Ewan had a pedal problem at the key moment after a slight collision with Fernando Gaviria, and German Greipel powered home to take the victory.