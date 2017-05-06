    Giro d'Italia 2017: Andre Greipel Takes Pink Jersey in Stage 2 of Race

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    Germany's Andre Greipel (C) of team Lotto-Soudal celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the 100th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, cycling race from Olbia to Tortoli on May 6, 2017 in Sardinia. / AFP PHOTO / Luk BENIES (Photo credit should read LUK BENIES/AFP/Getty Images)
    LUK BENIES/Getty Images

    Andre Greipel of Lotto–Soudal won the second stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia as he edged a bunch sprint to take the pink jersey in impressive fashion on the second of three days in Sardinia.

    An early five-man break was caught with relative ease with 46 kilometres to go on Tuesday, and a dramatic finish saw Greipel prevail after Orica-Scott's Caleb Ewan had trouble in the sprint.

    Roberto Ferrari of team UAE took an impressive second, while Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven was third. 

    Here are the results from Stage 2 in the 100th edition of the Giro, along with the updated general classification standings:

    Stage 2 Results
    #RiderTeamTime
    1Andre GreipelLotto Soudal6:05:18
    2Roberto FerrariTeam UAE Emiratessame time
    3Jasper StuyvenTrek-Segafredosame time
    4Fernando Gaviria Quick-Step Floorssame time
    5Kristian SbaragliDimension Datasame time
    6Enrico BattaglinTeam LottoNl-Jumbosame time
    7Ryan GibbonsDimension Datasame time
    8Geraint ThomasTeam Skysame time
    9Caleb EwanOrica-Scottsame time
    10Valerio ContiTeam UAE Emiratessame time
    Cyclingnews.com
    Giro Standings
    #RiderTeamTime
    1Andre GreipelLotto Soudal11:18:39
    2Lukas PostlbergerBora - Hansgrohe0:00:04
    3Caleb EwanOrica-Scott0:00:08
    4Roberto FerrariTeam UAE Emiratessame time
    5Jasper StuyvenTrek-Segafredo0:00:10
    6Pavel BruttGazprom–RusVelo0:00:12
    7Kristian SbaragliDimension Data0:00:14
    8Ryan GibbonsDimension Datasame time
    9Fernando GaviriaQuick-Step Floorssame time
    10Enrico BattaglinTeam LottoNl-Jumbosame time
    Cyclingnews.com

    Recap

    The Giro's official Twitter account provided the profile of Saturday's gruelling 221-kilometre run from Olbia to Tortoli:

    A five-man group of Daniel Teklehaimanot, Lukasz Owsian, Ilia Koshevoy, Evgeny Shalunov and Simone Andreetta made an early breakaway stick.

    They were caught just after the summit of Genna Silana—the second categorised climb of the day—but not before Dimension Data's Teklehaimanot attacked brilliantly from the break group to take the blue King of the Mountains jersey, per Eurosport UK:

    The pace was pedestrian most of the day, and as the lengthy final descent progressed, it became likely the stage would be decided in a bunch sprint.

    The peloton was together when the riders reached the final 10 kilometres and the only flat section of the stage. 

    Katusha's Ilnur Zakarin, a potential GC contender, managed to recover brilliantly and finish in the pack after he looked set to lose valuable time after a late mechanical.

    Pink-jersey wearer Lukas Postlberger tried to repeat his triumph of Stage 1 with a late attack, but he could not escape the big sprinters.

    Orica–Scott led out the finish, but Ewan had a pedal problem at the key moment after a slight collision with Fernando Gaviria, and German Greipel powered home to take the victory.   