Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Turned Down Chance to Join Group Bidding on Marlins

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez reportedly turned down an opportunity to join a group led by Tagg Romney and longtime Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tom Glavine that's looking to purchase the Miami Marlins.

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported Rodriguez met with the coalition in Los Angeles on Wednesday before bowing out. He would have been going head-to-head with former Florida governor Jeb Bush and former New York Yankees teammate Derek Jeter if he joined the Romney-Glavine group.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.