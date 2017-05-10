2017 NHL Playoffs: Players Having the Biggest Impact in Their Postseason Debuts

0 of 6

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

When NBA legend Charles Barkley says he's enthralled by the NHL playoffs, you know hockey's having a good year.

The 2017 postseason has been filled with comeback wins, unpredictable outcomes and plenty of new faces. The playoffs aren't just the Sidney Crosby/Alex Ovechkin show anymore.

With the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators through to their respective conference finals, we're guaranteed to have some fresh blood in the later rounds this year. Before beating the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Ottawa hadn't been further than the second round since their trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007. The Predators are in the final four for the first time in franchise history.

On an individual level, we've also seen some new faces making big impacts. Last year, it was Matt Murray coming out of nowhere to backstop the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Stanley Cup. Here are six of the most impactful playoff first-timers in the mix this season.