    Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All Horses

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Classic Empire, owned by John Oxley and trained by Mark E. Casse, exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Jon Durr/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    Hours separate the globe from the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

    The 20-colt showcase at Churchill Downs might as well be a national holiday alongside the Super Bowl or bracket reveal—millions of dollars change hands, the hunt for a Triple Crown winner begins and the popularity of the sport continues to grow by the year.

    This stampede of some of the globe's most impressive horses, not to mention legendary trainers and jockeys, makes for a thrilling event highlighted by the prep onlookers put into the event.

    Whether looking to simply take in the sprint or try to increase a bankroll via odds out of Las Vegas, the following has notable information surrounding the event.

            

    2017 Kentucky Derby Details

    Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    TicketsScoreBig.com

    Prize Money: $2 million purse, with $1.24 million going to the winner, according to Sporting News.

                

    Kentucky Derby Entries

    Post PositionHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen33-1
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor18-1
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker66-1
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen50-1
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher9-2
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse33-1
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp16-1
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen16-1
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill18-1
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano12-1
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer20-1
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux40-1
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans28-1
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse19-4
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes6-1
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher28-1
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion6-1
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs18-1
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown25-1
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher33-1
    OddsShark.com

                

    1. Night in the NBA: Wizards Contain Thomas, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead Over Jazz

    2. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    3. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    4. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    5. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    6. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    7. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    8. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    9. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    10. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    11. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    12. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    13. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    14. History of Vinsanity

    15. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    16. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    17. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    18. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    19. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    20. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    21. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    22. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    23. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    24. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    25. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    26. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    27. This Night in the NBA

    28. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    29. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    30. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    31. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    32. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    33. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    34. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    35. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    36. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    37. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    38. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    39. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    40. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    41. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    42. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    43. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    44. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    45. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    46. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    47. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    48. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    49. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    50. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    51. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    52. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    53. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    54. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    55. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    56. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    57. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    58. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    59. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    60. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    61. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    62. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    63. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    64. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    65. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    66. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    67. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    68. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    69. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    70. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    71. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    72. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    73. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    74. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    75. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    76. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    77. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    78. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    79. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    80. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    81. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    82. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    83. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    84. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    85. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    86. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    87. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    88. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    89. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    90. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    91. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    92. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    93. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    94. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    95. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    96. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    97. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    98. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    99. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    100. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    Viewers can get a good idea of the important horses to watch Saturday based on the odds above. 

    But those same odds also give bettors a good idea as to how they should bet.

    It doesn't make the race boring by any means, but the favorites have recently been the best way for bettors to go. With dominant marches by names such as California Chrome and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah as of late, payouts haven't exactly been huge with underdogs failing to put up a serious fight.

    In fact, this year feels like it could be a turning point for the event. As Rob McCurdy of the Marion Star documented, favorites have downright dominated the event over the past four years, creating small payouts. But he doesn't see the trend continuing.

    "With a field as diverse and robust as 20 young and lightly raced colts stampeding around the track, it defies logic that the top four or five horses will again fill out the tickets. Somebody's got to upset the chalks and drive the price of the winning tickets back to Derby payouts of yore," McCurdy wrote.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Gunnevera (L) and Classic Empire train on the track for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    But it's interesting because another line of thinking seems just as plausible—oddsmakers have more access to information about contestants and real-time updates than ever before. And this means bettors have the same. 

    For instance, we know the Mark Casse-trained Classic Empire is a favorite to bank on given the colt's impressive resume, including a bounce-back win at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby after an injury.

    We know the Ian Wilkes-trained McCraken calls Churchill Downs home and boasts four wins on the resume. We also know the Graham Motion-trained Irish War Cry has jockey Rajiv Maragh up top and runs from the 17th post, the perfect spot for its skill set.

    It doesn't stop with favorites, either. Gunnevera has notable jockey Javier Castellano up top and has nine races on the resume. Todd Pletcher's Tapwrit won the Tampa Bay Derby. American Pharoah jockey Victor Espinoza is atop Gormley. Legendary jockey Joel Rosario rides Practical Joke. Always Dreaming is Todd Pletcher's best shot at a win.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Classic Empire with Martin Rivera walks to the track as fans look on at Churchill Downs ahead of the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    These days, we even have access to updated weather info. Kevin Byrne of AccuWeather.com spoke with Brian Thompson, who said rain clouds on Saturday aren't anything to worry about from a race standpoint: "While rain gear will be a good idea, [the race] does not look like a washout, and rainfall amounts should be not be all that heavy."

    Where does this access to pertinent advanced info stop? It doesn't—we even have historical data detailing the importance of each post position dating back to 1900. Lookin At Lee sits in the first post, which has won 12 times. Untrapped is fourth, which has won 11 times. Always Dreaming is fifth, where 13 horses have won. Hence eighth, 11 winners. Gunnevera 10th with as many winners.

    This unprecedented new era of information can seem overwhelming, but it's important to remember most of it is built into the list of odds above because oddsmakers must do everything they can to protect the house.

    So the lesson this year likely follows a similar path—don't be too shocked if an underdog breaks into the top four, but don't go into the festivities ignoring the favorites.

    These days, the favorites are the favorites for good reason.

            

    Stats and information via KentuckyDerby.com unless otherwise specified. Odds courtesy of OddsShark.