Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Diego Costa and Kieran Tierney

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has agreed personal terms to play for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, according to reports in Spain. He is primed to sign a pre-contract agreement in the coming days, per El Larguero (h/t Colin Harvey of the Daily Star).

It's revealed a "meeting took place last Friday between Costa, his agent, Jorge Mendes, and four representatives from Tianjin. The deal was struck and it will be signed off in the middle of this month."

The CSL club is said to be set to pay Costa as much as £25 million per year. However, not everybody is convinced terms have been reached for Costa's switch to China.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

One of those is Dominic Fifield of the Guardian, who reported: "Sources close to the player say no deal has, as yet, been signed but there is a sense at Chelsea that such a mind-boggling offer would be accepted for a striker who has, at times, proved rather high-maintenance."

The deal may not be sealed, but it's little wonder Premier League leaders Chelsea think it will be. After all, Costa would surely find it hard to turn down such a lucrative offer.

He would undoubtedly be a big loss for the Blues, though, despite some inconsistencies this season. Costa went seven games without a goal in 2017 before breaking his drought in late April by scoring a brace against Southampton.

Those goals mean Costa has scored 19 times in England's top flight this season. As much as the wizardry and flair of winger Eden Hazard and the brawn and energy of midfield destroyer N'Golo Kante, Costa's deadly finishing and instinctive movement have inspired Chelsea's title charge.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

At his best, Costa is a ruthless finisher who also combines well with the Blues' wide forwards, Hazard and Pedro. Yet the former Atletico Madrid man looks increasingly likely to be playing in China next season, putting the onus on manager Antonio Conte to find a replacement prolific enough to help Chelsea challenge in the UEFA Champions League.

Celtic Full-Back on Chelsea Radar

Chelsea are said to be one of many Premier League clubs casting eyes over Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Blues are watching the defender, valued at £17 million, along with Arsenal and Manchester United, per Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gill also noted how keen Conte is on adding a left-back to the ranks this summer: "Signing a left-back is a priority for Antonio Conte, who has also looked at Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, formerly of Chelsea."



It's somewhat surprising Conte would be so eager to do that given how well Marcos Alonso has played on the left side this season. The Spaniard has been terrific as a wing-back in Conte's 3-4-3 formation, contributing five goals and three assists in the league, according to WhoScored.com.

Even fellow Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta can play on the left, although he's been a converted centre-back this season. If anything, Chelsea would arguably be better served upgrading their options on the right flank, where Victor Moses can be inconsistent.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

There is no denying the 19-year-old Tierney is a talent. His pace, technique and engine are natural qualities for attacking and defensive responsibilities out wide. Yet Alonso's form means Chelsea may be able to overlook him.

Letting a rival sign Tierney will be easier to understand if a chunk of Conte's resources in this summer's transfer window need to go on finding Costa's replacement.