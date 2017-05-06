NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Updated Stanley Cup Game Times and Picks

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference will take center stage Saturday as the NHL playoffs get set to roll on with a pair of showdowns that shouldn't be short on drama.

The day's first matchup will feature the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators back in action at Canadian Tire Centre with the series knotted at two games apiece, while the nightcap has the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Washington Capitals.

Here's a rundown of when and where you can catch all of Saturday's action:

May 6 NHL Playoff Schedule Matchup Time (ET) TV Live Stream New York Rangers @ Ottawa Senators 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live Extra Pittsburgh Penguins @ Washington Capitals 7:15 p.m. NBC NBC Sports Live Extra NHL.com

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (Tied 2-2)

Each of the Rangers' first two games against the Senators were decided by a single goal, but Alain Vigneault's side rebounded with authority when the series shifted to Madison Square Garden.

Back in the Big Apple, the Rangers proceeded to rip off a pair of 4-1 victories that should have their confidence bursting now that they have a chance to gain control of the series and force a potential closeout game back in New York.

"We had really good structure the last couple of games, didn't give up much," goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said of the Rangers' recent surge, per NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "They play a pretty structured game, but they can also strike if you make mistakes in the wrong area. But we haven't made a lot of mistakes in the last couple of games."

The Senators will undoubtedly ramp up the pressure now that they're back on home ice, but questions have lingered regarding the status of stud defenseman Erik Karlsson, who left Game 4 with a lower body injury and didn't return.

The good news, though, is that Senators head coach Guy Boucher downplayed the significance of Karlsson's ailment on Friday, according to NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin:

However, even if Karlsson does suit up, there seems to be a decent chance he won't be operating at full strength.

And while some regression to the mean on offense is in store for the Senators following a pair of clunkers in New York, the Rangers seem to be hitting their stride at the right time.

Prediction: Rangers 3, Senators 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (Penguins lead 3-1)

It's do or die for the Capitals on Saturday evening.

And unfortunately for Barry Trotz's club, this is a position they're all too familiar with after bowing out of the playoffs in the second round each of the past two seasons.

What's worse for the Capitals is that they may have to stave off elimination and a motivated Sidney Crosby after the Penguins star participated in a full-contact practice in advance of Game 5.

That said, Crosby's status is still up in the air after he missed Game 4 due to a concussion.

"I don't want to rule it out," Crosby said of playing in Game 5, per NHL.com's Wes Crosby. "It's not really up to me. You just kind of relay how you feel and kind of direct it from there. … I've felt pretty good right on from [Tuesday] to now. So I'm probably as good as you can expect."

But even if Crosby is held out as a precaution, the Penguins proved capable of winning without him. Just take Game 4 for example, when Pittsburgh squashed the Capitals 3-2 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Now the Capitals are scrambling, and they'll reportedly make a big personnel change in hopes of generating some more offensive balance.

According to NHL.com's Katie Brown, Alexander Ovechkin is headed to the Capitals' third line as Washington attempts to filter some more goal-scoring power throughout its ranks in hopes of keeping pace with the Penguins' high-octane attack.

"We're here to do whatever it takes to get the win and move forward," Ovechkin said, according to Brown. "I don't think it's to send a message or something."

But after the Capitals dropped each of the series' first two games at Verizon Center, it's hard to be optimistic about their chances even if Crosby can't give it a go.

Prediction: Penguins 4, Capitals 2