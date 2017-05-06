Manchester City Rout Crystal Palace to Move 3rd in Premier League Table

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Manchester City went above Liverpool into third place in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Goals from David Silva, captain Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi helped the Citizens overtake Liverpool.

City have also opened up a four-point gap over local rivals Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Palace still can't ignore the threat of relegation, as they sit just six points above the drop but have played a game more than those below them.

The hosts started with Gabriel Jesus up top, with Sergio Aguero ruled out with a groin problem, per Goal's Sam Lee. The club's official Twitter account confirmed the Citizens' starting XI:

Meanwhile, Palace featured some familiar faces with winger Wilfried Zaha joining target man Christian Benteke in attack:

The bigger surprise in the Palace lineup was the decision to play left-sided wide man Jeffrey Schlupp as a makeshift centre-back. It certainly represented a gamble against City's plethora of attacking talent.

City were in front in less than two minutes when the imperious Silva stroked home from close range after a slick exchange of passes. Silva has been a revelation since joining City in 2011, as numbers from Squawka Football prove:

His goal was also a landmark one in Silva's City career, according to Sky Sports Statto:

Silva's perceptive movement and deft touches had Palace chasing shadows for much of the opening exchanges. Another smart pull-back from the playmaker was hurriedly cleared as the visitors struggled to cope defensively.

The Spaniard wasn't the only player causing problems and wowing the home support, though. Winger Leroy Sane's tricks were also baffling Palace defenders, with Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News suitably impressed:

City kept the pressure on after the early goal, with a quick exchange of passes and positional rotations pinning Palace deep. BBC Match of the Day highlighted how much the hosts bossed the ball:

Yet for all their territorial dominance, the Citizens still needed a superb save from Willy Caballero to keep out a Christian Benteke header and maintain their one-goal lead at the break.

The second half began with City again going close, before the skipper doubled City's advantage. A sly reverse pass from Kevin De Bruyne picked out Kompany in the box and the defender finished in style.

Another assist set De Bruyne apart in England's top flight:

De Bruyne made it three just before the hour mark after shooting low when he met a smart layoff from Jesus.

The final 30 minutes became a procession for City, who wasted one or two inviting breaks, before Sterling volleyed in the fourth inside the final 10 minutes. He's not always the sharpest finisher, but Sky Sports Statto detailed how prolific Sterling is:

There was still time for Otamendi to score his first of the season to cap a thrilling performance from City and a miserable day for Palace.

Manager Pep Guardiola has the Citizens clicking on and off the ball at right time in the race for the top four. Based on this sort of form, don't expect Everton, Arsenal or United to chase City down.

Post-match reaction to follow...