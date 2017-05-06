Manchester City Rout Crystal Palace to Move 3rd in Premier League Table

Manchester City Rout Crystal Palace to Move 3rd in Premier League TableMay 6, 2017
Manchester City went above Liverpool into third place in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Goals from David Silva, captain Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi helped the Citizens overtake Liverpool.
City have also opened up a four-point gap over local rivals Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Palace still can't ignore the threat of relegation, as they sit just six points above the drop but have played a game more than those below them.
The hosts started with Gabriel Jesus up top, with Sergio Aguero ruled out with a groin problem, per Goal's Sam Lee. The club's official Twitter account confirmed the Citizens' starting XI:
Manchester City @ManCity
Team news | Here's your City team news brought to you by @haysworldwide! #cityvpalace #mcfc https://t.co/jNYWc9Bb9I5/6/2017, 10:30:01 AM
Meanwhile, Palace featured some familiar faces with winger Wilfried Zaha joining target man Christian Benteke in attack:
Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC
Here's the #CPFC 🦅 team to take on @ManCity this afternoon! #MCICRY https://t.co/ATQIUgodvd5/6/2017, 10:30:15 AM
The bigger surprise in the Palace lineup was the decision to play left-sided wide man Jeffrey Schlupp as a makeshift centre-back. It certainly represented a gamble against City's plethora of attacking talent.
City were in front in less than two minutes when the imperious Silva stroked home from close range after a slick exchange of passes. Silva has been a revelation since joining City in 2011, as numbers from Squawka Football prove:
Squawka Football @Squawka
David Silva has now been involved in more Premier League goals since 2011/12 than any other midfielder. 34 goals ⚽️ 57 assists 🅰️ 💫 https://t.co/VoWOo01rK75/6/2017, 11:34:54 AM
His goal was also a landmark one in Silva's City career, according to Sky Sports Statto:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
David Silva scores his 50th goal for @ManCity (303 apps in all comps) & his 4th goal in 6 PL apps v @CPFC #PL https://t.co/boVQxA7R6U5/6/2017, 11:40:11 AM
Silva's perceptive movement and deft touches had Palace chasing shadows for much of the opening exchanges. Another smart pull-back from the playmaker was hurriedly cleared as the visitors struggled to cope defensively.
The Spaniard wasn't the only player causing problems and wowing the home support, though. Winger Leroy Sane's tricks were also baffling Palace defenders, with Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News suitably impressed:
Stuart Brennan @StuBrennanMEN
Sane nutmeg count so far - 3, inside 28 minutes. Is this a record? #MCFC5/6/2017, 11:58:29 AM
City kept the pressure on after the early goal, with a quick exchange of passes and positional rotations pinning Palace deep. BBC Match of the Day highlighted how much the hosts bossed the ball:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Crystal Palace have not seen much of the ball in the opening 25 minutes... #MCICRY #bbcfootball https://t.co/CwzOVl8w9E https://t.co/TVnnjTFilb5/6/2017, 11:57:51 AM
Yet for all their territorial dominance, the Citizens still needed a superb save from Willy Caballero to keep out a Christian Benteke header and maintain their one-goal lead at the break.
The second half began with City again going close, before the skipper doubled City's advantage. A sly reverse pass from Kevin De Bruyne picked out Kompany in the box and the defender finished in style.
Another assist set De Bruyne apart in England's top flight:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Kevin De Bruyne has now recorded 14 assists in the Premier League this season; more than any other player. Chief playmaker. https://t.co/NSFRqVZpqh5/6/2017, 12:42:20 PM
De Bruyne made it three just before the hour mark after shooting low when he met a smart layoff from Jesus.
The final 30 minutes became a procession for City, who wasted one or two inviting breaks, before Sterling volleyed in the fourth inside the final 10 minutes. He's not always the sharpest finisher, but Sky Sports Statto detailed how prolific Sterling is:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Raheem Sterling scores his 1st home PL goal of 2017. He's now scored 10+ club goals for the 4th successive season #PL https://t.co/RblI7D7lrT5/6/2017, 1:15:33 PM
There was still time for Otamendi to score his first of the season to cap a thrilling performance from City and a miserable day for Palace.
Manager Pep Guardiola has the Citizens clicking on and off the ball at right time in the race for the top four. Based on this sort of form, don't expect Everton, Arsenal or United to chase City down.
