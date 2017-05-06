Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alex Sandro, Kelechi Iheanacho

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer as much as €70 million (£59 million) for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to rumours from Italy. Juve are even said to be likely to accept an offer on this scale for the Brazilian defender.

A report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football-Italia.net) called City manager Pep Guardiola a "huge fan of Alex Sandro" adding that "the club is prepared to shell out €60 million plus numerous bonuses that would add on another €10 million."

Rumours of Guardiola's and City's interest in Sandro have been growing recently. In fact, a report from Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Joel Watson of the Daily Star) named the 26-year-old full-back as a player City have been scouting.

However, those same reports also detailed how Juve want Sandro to sign a new contract, something sure to scupper any interest. Yet the latest rumours indicate the Bianconeri could be swayed by the cash the Citizens are willing to pay to help fix a suspect position.

There is no doubt Sandro would represent an instant upgrade over incumbents Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov. The latter has been used as a makeshift centre-back more than once this season, while former Arsenal man Clichy remains prone to a costly gaffe or two.

By contrast, Sandro's star is on the rise, as he continues to prove himself a pillar of Juve's mean defence. The Brazilian offers pace, power, timing and discipline, both going forward and as a defender. Sandro is also surprisingly useful in the air.

Yet it's his versatility Guardiola may find most appealing. Sandro is capable of operating in a traditional full-back role or as a wing-back in 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 tactical setups.

Guardiola is never shy about changing his formation, even if City's adherence to attractive, passing football never alters. He would surely appreciate a left-back with Sandro's mix of athleticism and technical quality.

Striker Urged to Leave City

Kelechi Iheanacho's agent has urged the striker to quit City while also accusing Guardiola of overlooking the 20-year-old attacker.

Iheanacho's agent, Olumide Olowu, told CompleteSportsNigeria.com (h/t Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News): "Iheanacho needs to leave Manchester City and he will find a better place to continue his younger career. Guardiola seems to have his own players that he wants to play and you can't expect a young player with huge potentials to be wasting away on the bench."

Olowu continued: "I'm not speaking for Iheanacho, but as someone who is involved in advising him, I don't think he has been treated fairly by Guardiola, and I think his career will be better elsewhere."

Iheanacho has made just eight starts in all competitions this season, per WhoScored.com. His seven goals from such limited exposure is proof of the player's quality as a finisher.

This quality makes it surprising Iheanacho has played so little on Guardiola's watch. It's all the more surprising when you consider the City boss has already said his side needs to score more goals, per Mike Whalley of the Daily Telegraph: "We created enough chances. In the statistics, we are the team in the Premier League with the most clear-cut chances, but are are seventh in the statistics of the teams scoring the most goals."

Iheanacho is a striker with a keen enough eye for the back of the net to help solve City's inconsistencies in front of goal. Yet Guardiola continues to trust others up front, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus usually preferred.

Instead, Iheanacho has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, per MailOnline's Simon Jones. It would surely be a shame for City to lose such a talented young player, particularly one capable of adding the goals the club needs to be serious title contenders next season.

A sharper attack and a stronger defence will keep the Citizens in the title mix for longer next term. Signing Sandro and keeping Iheanacho are two ways Guardiola can ensure both.