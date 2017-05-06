Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Antoine Griezmann, Top Rumours

fotopress/Getty Images

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has reportedly told Real Madrid to forget about signing him because his mind is made up to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t Calciomercato.com) has reported how Atletico Madrid star Griezmann has knocked back interest from local rivals Real, who were also said to be keen on the prolific France international:

"Real Madrid are also in the hunt despite the unwritten rule between the two Spanish giants that neither will ever sign a player directly from the other. The portal states that this will not apply with Griezmann having already told Los Blancos officials to forget about signing him as his mind is already made up."

Griezmann appears set on a move to the red half of Manchester, with recent reports indicating the finer points on a deal have already been completed.

In fact, Alex Terrell of The Sun reported how the 26-year-old forward has accepted a contract set to pay him £280,000 per week at United. The Red Devils are also said to have met Atleti's £89 million release clause for the gifted attacker.

Griezmann shutting down interest from Real is yet more good news for United, who would become instant and serious contenders for next season's Premier League title with the Frenchman in their ranks.

The Frenchman is the type of ice-cool finisher United have lacked too often this season, a campaign marred by 14 draws in England's top flight. Those stalemates have left the Red Devils fifth and 21 points off the pace in the title race. In fact, United have scored just 51 league goals, by far the fewest of any member of the top seven, according to the division's official site.

Griezmann is a player who could solve the Reds' woes in front of goal in an instant, thanks to his combination of pace and the most intelligent movement off the ball in Europe. No attacker makes as many smart runs between the lines as Griezmann, with every dart between gaps putting the former Real Sociedad man in a scoring position.

Moving fast to agree a deal with Los Rojiblancos for Griezmann would be a major coup for United manager Jose Mourinho. It would also be a credit to United's transfer structure, one set to ensure quick deals for the kind of top-tier talents the club needs to help spark a return to the Premier League's summit.

United Keen on Torino Striker

Griezmann may not be the only player Mourinho adds to get more goals next season. United are also reportedly on the case of Torino's prolific striker Andrea Belotti, according to TransferMarketWeb (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star).

The reports say Mourinho is competing with former club Chelsea, as well as English top-flight rivals Arsenal, for Belotti's signature. Significantly, the reports also indicated one potential suitor, Serie A giants Juventus, won't pursue the attacker, with Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri believing Belotti wouldn't fit alongside No. 9 Gonzalo Higuain.

In fact, Torino president Urbano Cairo has told Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) his star striker will only be sold to a club outside of Italy. Cairo revealed how Belotti's £84 million release clause only applies to club's from outside his native land: "And it's only for foreigners. In Italy there is no clause and do you know why? Because I won't sell Belotti [in Italy]."



Cairo and words would appear to have cleared the path for Belotti's other suitors. They may be wary about paying the reported £84 million fee, though, despite the player's prowess in front of goal.

Indeed, Belotti has established a flair for both taking and making chances in the final third this season, according to Adam Bate of Sky Sports:

"As well as his 25 Serie A goals this season, he has also created 49 chances for others, the second most of any centre-forward in Italy. His speed unsettles defences, while his strength and determination can turn seemingly lost causes into openings for his side."

A record of 25 goals and five assists in Italy's top flight this term, per WhoScored.com, marks 23-year-old Belotti as a special striker. He has the gift for finding the net United will need next term to make up the ground on the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

There won't be any shortcuts to improving United's attack this summer. Mourinho will know it's going to take major investment.

Snagging one of Griezmann or Belotti would be a great start. Signing both would surely make United early title favourites ahead of next season.