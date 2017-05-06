Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sead Kolasinac and Jose Luis Gaya

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sead Kolasinac is reportedly weighing offers from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as Serie A side AC Milan, ahead of making a decision on his future next week.

A report from German publication Bild (h/t TalkSport) has detailed how Schalke 04 left-back Kolasinac has "yet to make a final decision on where he will play his football next term but will decide imminently. The Bosnia [and Herzegovina] international is expected to choose between Arsenal and Manchester City, but AC Milan also remain in the mix."



The Gunners have been linked with Kolasinac for a while, and they appeared to have been strengthening their case to sign the 23-year-old in recent days. Bild (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey) has reported Arsenal are ready to pay the Bosnia and Herzegovina international as much as £119,000 per week to get a deal done.

However, news Kolasinac remains undecided will no doubt irk Gunners fans, especially after reports in April appeared to indicate Arsenal had already gotten their man. The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano and Sachin Nakrani even said the Gunners had beaten Everton to the signing of Kolasinac.

Weight appeared to be added to those claims when Arsenal refused to deny a report from Sky in Germany that terms had already been agreed with the player ahead of a free-transfer swoop this summer, per Sky Sports News HQ.

Kolasinac was reportedly also told beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires this summer, will sign a new deal to remain in charge at Arsenal next season, per Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail.

Mokbel even went as far as revealing Kolasinac would sign a four-year deal to replace Nacho Monreal at left-back.

Despite the widespread confidence among reporters a deal has been done, it seems as though Kolasinac is still debating his immediate future. Perhaps Wenger's situation is not as clear as it appears.

There is no doubt securing a free transfer for a player who could play more than one position at the back would be a coup for the under-fire boss. Wenger could slot Kolasinac in ahead of incumbents Monreal and Kieran Gibbs as either a traditional full-back in a back four or as a wing-back as part of a three-man defence.

The Gunners have relied on a back three recently as Wenger has sought ways to end a miserable run of form in 2017 that's seen his side crumble from title contenders to sixth place.

Kolasinac would add the pace and power Arsenal's suspect defence has lacked in 2017. He has the strength and build to even act as a centre-back in a back three.

Such versatility makes Wenger's interest logical, but the Gunners chief may have to keep looking for solutions for the left side of his defence.

Arsenal to Battle for Valencia Ace

Another left-back reportedly on Arsenal's radar is Valencia's Spanish ace Jose Luis Gaya. The Gunners are said to be ready to battle Manchester City for the 21-year-old's signature, according to Richard Forrester of The Sun.

Forrester's report also outlined the doubts about Wenger's current choices at the position: "Arsenal's first-choice left-back, Nacho Monreal, turns 32 on his next birthday, while Kieran Gibbs has been trusted with just five league starts."

Yet the same report also noted how Gaya is under contract until 2020 with Los Che, who are unlikely to let one of their leading lights go for a modest fee.

Even so, Gaya may be worth the investment, since he's already establishing a reputation as one of the best young full-backs in Europe. The Spaniard has all the pace, energy and forward-thinking instincts commonly associated with the modern attacking full-back.

Wenger has traditionally counted on his left-back to provide width and be a useful attacking outlet. Defenders such as Ashley Cole, Gael Clichy and Monreal have all filled this vital role on the Frenchman's watch.

In this context, Gaya could be the wing-back Wenger needs to make 3-4-3 a permanent fixture for Arsenal next season. However, ensuring another year in the UEFA Champions League will be vital to beating City to the player, according to Jeremy Wilson of the Daily Telegraph.

It will be a tough task for an Arsenal side in sixth place and six points off City and a spot in the top four. The Gunners have played a game less than the Citizens, but their form has been patchy since the turn of the year.

Arsenal may struggle to land either Gaya or Kolasinac, but their interest in both shows the Gunners are serious about upgrading the left side of their defence ahead of next season.