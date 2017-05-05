    Adrian Peterson Thanks Minnesota Vikings, Fans on Twitter

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs off the field after warmups prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)
    Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

    New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson posted a message on social media Friday night thanking Minnesota Vikings fans for their support during his decade with the organization.

    Peterson said he appreciated "all the love and support and the prayers throughout the years":

