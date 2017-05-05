LeBron James, Cavaliers Survive Early Struggles to Beat Raptors in Game 3

LeBron James, Cavaliers Survive Early Struggles to Beat Raptors in Game 3May 5, 2017
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from sweeping the Toronto Raptors out of the playoffs after a fourth-quarter surge carried them to a 115-94 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Traveling to Canada for the first time in the series did give the Raptors a boost, as they led 52-49 at halftime but were unable to overcome Cleveland's Big Three as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for 67 points and 26 rebounds.
The Raptors also had to play this game without Kyle Lowry, who was officially active but never played due to the ankle injury he suffered in Game 2.
James Overwhelms Raptors
Irving struggled to find his shot, going 7-of-21 from the field, but contributed with five rebounds and four assists. Love had one of his best games in the postseason, posting a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but this was James' show.
James made up for Irving's shooting woes. He had his fifth straight game with at least 30 points, finishing with 35, and added eight rebounds and seven assists for good measure.
HoopsHype @hoopshype
LeBron makes very accomplished players look like random guys out there.5/6/2017, 1:17:54 AM
Jeremy Birmingham @Birm
I'll accept the notion of giving other players the award if you rename it the LeBron James MVP Trophy @NBA5/6/2017, 1:29:36 AM
Ryan Clark @Realrclark25
And still........... the best player in the world!! Lebron James people5/6/2017, 1:28:12 AM
Field Yates @FieldYates
New rule: freaking out about the Cavs during the regular season is no longer allowed.5/6/2017, 1:28:56 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
LeBron James with 35 as Cavs take 3-0 lead. LeBron’s 240 points through seven playoff games are the most since Kobe Bryant had 240 in 2008. https://t.co/L3HnWCY44B5/6/2017, 1:38:30 AM
Sports Nation Ohio @SN_Ohio
LeBron's last 10 playoff games (all wins): 41-16-7 41-8-11 27-11-11 36-6-13 25-10-7 41-13-12 33-10-4 35-10-4 39-6-4 35-8-7 [@getnickwright]5/6/2017, 1:37:42 AM
Raptors Fall Apart in Fourth Quarter
DeMar DeRozan finally came to life for the Raptors. He did his best to keep Toronto in the game through three quarters, scoring a game-high 37 points.
Kevin Rashidi @KevinRashidi
DeRozan has decided to put the Raptors on his back.5/6/2017, 12:41:38 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
DeMar DeRozan's 21 points at halftime are the most points he has scored in any game this series. https://t.co/hTvqvEO6B95/6/2017, 12:17:04 AM
Gareth Wheeler @WheelerTSN
Got to hand it to DeRozan. Has stepped up after anonymous game 2 performance. Did the same vs. Milwaukee. Big half for DD.5/6/2017, 12:14:19 AM
Unfortunately for DeRozan and the Raptors, they ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. They were down 79-77 when the frame began, but a 17-1 run for the Cavs turned a close game into another blowout.
It's been a struggle for the Raptors to navigate this Cavs team so far, though it's also a testament to how much better the defending NBA champions are than the competition they have faced this postseason.
The regular season appeared to show some cracks in Cleveland's foundation, but James has turned things on to carry his team to seven straight wins to start the playoffs. One more will send the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals and give them another long break to get their legs underneath them.