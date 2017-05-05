LeBron James, Cavaliers Survive Early Struggles to Beat Raptors in Game 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from sweeping the Toronto Raptors out of the playoffs after a fourth-quarter surge carried them to a 115-94 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Traveling to Canada for the first time in the series did give the Raptors a boost, as they led 52-49 at halftime but were unable to overcome Cleveland's Big Three as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for 67 points and 26 rebounds.

The Raptors also had to play this game without Kyle Lowry, who was officially active but never played due to the ankle injury he suffered in Game 2.

James Overwhelms Raptors

Irving struggled to find his shot, going 7-of-21 from the field, but contributed with five rebounds and four assists. Love had one of his best games in the postseason, posting a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but this was James' show.

James made up for Irving's shooting woes. He had his fifth straight game with at least 30 points, finishing with 35, and added eight rebounds and seven assists for good measure.

Raptors Fall Apart in Fourth Quarter

DeMar DeRozan finally came to life for the Raptors. He did his best to keep Toronto in the game through three quarters, scoring a game-high 37 points.

Unfortunately for DeRozan and the Raptors, they ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. They were down 79-77 when the frame began, but a 17-1 run for the Cavs turned a close game into another blowout.

It's been a struggle for the Raptors to navigate this Cavs team so far, though it's also a testament to how much better the defending NBA champions are than the competition they have faced this postseason.

The regular season appeared to show some cracks in Cleveland's foundation, but James has turned things on to carry his team to seven straight wins to start the playoffs. One more will send the Cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals and give them another long break to get their legs underneath them.