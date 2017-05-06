NHL Playoffs 2017: Latest Stanley Cup TV Schedule, Game Times and More

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup Playoffs got a lot more interesting on Friday night. The St. Louis Blues managed to stave off elimination with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators, while the Anaheim Ducks took a 3-2 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in their series. That conclusion came in double overtime.

Four more teams—the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Saturday.

Which teams will emerge as final-four contenders? We'll find out at the end of these four series. If you want to follow along with the remainder of Round 2, you're in luck. We're here with the latest scheduling and viewing information for the rest of the round. We'll also look at the latest playoff-related storylines.

2017 NHL Playoffs: Remaining Schedule

Round 2 Matchup Game Start Time(ET) National TV Live Stream Saturday, May 6 New York at Ottawa 5 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live Pittsburgh at Washington 5 7:15 p.m. NBC NBC Sports Live Sunday, May 7 St. Louis at Nashville 6 3 p.m. NBC NBC Sports Live Anaheim at Edmonton 6 7 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live Monday, May 8 Washington at Pittsburgh 6 7:30 p.m. NBCSN NBC Sports Live Tuesday, May 9 Ottawa at New York 6 TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Nashville at St. Louis 7 TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Wednesday, May 10 Pittsburgh at Washington 7 TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Edmonton at Anaheim 7 TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live Thursday, May 11 New York at Ottawa 7 TBD NBCSN NBC Sports Live

Latest Buzz

Blues Staying Alive



For much of their series, the Predators have looked like a team destined to advance to the next round. They had an elimination game on Friday night at 3-1 up. However, Nashville was not able to eliminate the pesky Blues.

Instead, St. Louis jumped out to an early one-goal lead and held on for the 2-1 victory. While the Predators did at one point tie the game, they never led.

A lot of credit for the win has to go to St. Louis goalie Jake Allen who made 21 saves over the course of the evening. Allen, along with the desperation that comes with an elimination game, helped keep St. Louis' postseason alive.

Jon Garcia of USA Today explained how this game could be a turning point

"The Blues played a good game," Garcia wrote. "They were the more desperate team, and it showed all night. The Predators on the other hand looked out sync and couldn't quite get any sustained pressure on Jake Allen, even though they had several good looks here and there."

If the Predators cannot get things back in sync on Sunday, it could go down to the last game in the series.

Penguins With a Chance to Close Out

The Penguins have produced an elimination game of their own by building a 3-1 series lead over the Capitals. Should Pittsburgh come out on top just one more time, they'll be moving on. They'll await the winner of the Rangers-Senators series.

It hasn't been an easy series for the Penguins—especially with the loss of Sidney Crosby—but the team has managed to tough out wins three times so far.

Kevin Allen of USA Today recently explained how resiliency is nothing new for the Penguins:

The Penguins have historically found ways to overcome injuries. It’s been part of the Penguins’ culture for almost 30 years, dating to the days when Lemieux was in and out of the lineup with a variety of medical issues.That tradition of resiliency helped the Penguins win a Stanley Cup last June and was on display again Wednesday when they overcame the absence of injured captain Crosby.

We'll get a chance to see just how resilient the Penguins are on Saturday, as they'll likely be without Crosby once again. The Capitals will obviously have the chance to show their own resiliency by doing what the Blues did on Friday and avoiding elimination.

Crosby Back at Practice, Status Still Uncertain

Crosby left Game 4 of the series with a concussion after taking a hard cross-check from Matt Niskanen. He didn't return to the game, and it appears likely he'll be out again in Game 5.

The good news, though, is that Crosby was back at practice on Friday:

Crosby has a history of concussions, including one that sidelined him at the beginning of the regular season. Former NFL physician David J. Chao believes Crosby could miss the entire remaining postseason:

While there should rightfully be concern about his health moving forward in the playoffs, Crosby hasn't ruled out suiting up on Saturday.

"Having gone through this, I'd like to think I'm pretty aware of my body at this point. I understand the importance of making sure you're good before you come back," Crosby said, per Craig Custance of ESPN.com. "I have a lot of belief in our staff here. ... I trust them. I trust the process you have to go through."

"Whenever it's time, I'll be ready," he added.

Pittsburgh doesn't necessarily need Crosby to close out the Capitals, but things would certainly be a lot easier with the six-time All-Star in the lineup.