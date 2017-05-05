Wells Fargo Championship 2017: Seamus Power Tied for Lead, Round 2 Suspended

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Billy Hurley III, Seamus Power, John Peterson and Francesco Molinari are tied atop a crowded leaderboard at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship after the second round was suspended due to darkness Friday night following an extended rain delay to start Day 2.

In all, there are 22 players either tied for the lead or within two strokes of the top spot with some golfers still needing to play half of Round 2. PGA Tour Media announced those players must return to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, for a 7:30 a.m. ET restart Saturday.

Here's a look at the current leaderboard:

The situation figures to benefit golfers who were able to finish the second round Friday. The group includes two players tied for the lead in Hurley and Power. The exception would be if the scoring conditions are perfect Saturday morning, causing them to fall behind the leaders.

Hurley looked destined for a run-of-the-mill round before catching fire late. The 34-year-old American veteran, who started on the back nine, was one-over par through 11 holes before birding four of the last seven to skyrocket into first place.

It was the opposite story for Power. He was three-under par through 14 holes before carding two bogeys over the next three to drop back into the logjam at the top. Poor iron play got him in trouble both times, and he couldn't make up for it on the green.

A couple of poor shots doesn't take away from the fact the 30-year-old Irishman has showcased top form over the first two days. A victory this week would be his first on the PGA Tour. He's finished no better than tied for 21st so far this season.

The PGA Tour passed along his post-round comments:

Along with the intense battle at the top, the other storyline to follow early Saturday will be the cut line, which is projected at one-over par.

Webb Simpson (two-over through 14), Bill Haas (two-over through 13), Jim Furyk (three-over through 13), Angel Cabrera (four-over through 11) and Andrew Johnston (four-over through nine) are among the notable names who will try to battle back tomorrow to qualify for the final two rounds.

Following in the footsteps of J.B. Holmes would help their cause. The 2014 champion of this event salvaged an otherwise shaky round in the final moments on an uphill chip from the rough.

The PGA Tour highlighted the strong contender for shot of the day:

Looking ahead, the forecast looks much better for the weekend in Wilmington. The Weather Channel projects highs of 71 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday, when there's also a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Sustained winds in the teens each day could still be a factor, though.

The tournament should get back on pace with some golfers playing 27 holes tomorrow to set up a standard Sunday round. And the stage is set for a wild finish if the scoring doesn't improve. Nobody who's played all 36 holes has posted two rounds in the 60s.